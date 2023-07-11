BV_Trial Banner.gif
Marley Spoon Group SE: New Entry In The General Standard Of The Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Date 11/07/2023

Since January 2022, 468 SPAC II SE has been listed as SPAC on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Today the new public shares have been included in the listing. In future, the company's shares are traded under Marley Spoon Group SE (ISIN: LU2333563281) on the Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

 

With the merger, the management of 468 SPAC II SE closes its DeSPAC transaction within the set timeframe and with the required investor approval. Marley Spoon Group SE is the second DeSPAC transaction on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange this year.

According to its own information, Marley Spoon Group SE is a global direct-to-consumer (DTC) meal-kit company. It currently operates various brands in Australia, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands. In 2022, Marley Spoon generated €401m in net revenue while shipping more than 60 million meals to our customers globally.

For more information on a SPAC listing and listing requirements, click here.

Further information

Deutsche Börse Cash Market: Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPAC)
