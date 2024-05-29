MarketAxess To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today announced that it will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Richard Schiffman, Global Head of Trading Solutions, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Trading Conference at 10:00 a.m. ET on June 5, 2024.

Chris Concannon, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference at 4:00 p.m. ET on June 11, 2024.

The live webcasts and replays for both fireside chats will be available on the events and presentations section of the MarketAxess Investor Relations homepage, https://investor.marketaxess.com/events-and-presentations.