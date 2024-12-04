MarketAxess Announces Trading Volume Statistics For November 2024

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today announced trading volume and preliminary variable transaction fees per million (“FPM”) for November 2024. 1

Chris Concannon, CEO of MarketAxess, commented:

“We delivered total ADV of $45 billion in November, an increase of 56% from the prior year, driven by a rebound in U.S. Treasury ADV. In credit, record emerging markets ADV, which increased 15%, and record municipal bond ADV helped offset lower U.S. high-yield activity driven by lower credit spread volatility. We recently launched our block trading solution, and we are experiencing positive client engagement in the emerging markets hard currency market. 21 dealers and 26 long-only clients were active with the average trade size executed over $4 million notional. We have also enhanced our portfolio trading functionality to include benchmark trading and a record 76% of portfolio trading volume was executed on X-Pro. We believe both of these initiatives are critical to growing our market share in U.S. credit in the coming quarters.”

Select November 2024 Highlights

Total average daily volume (“ADV”) of $44.9 billion increased 56% compared to the prior year, but decreased 3% compared to record October 2024 levels. These results were driven by total rates ADV of $30.7 billion , which increased 112% compared to the prior year, but decreased 2% compared to record October 2024 levels. U.S. Treasury ADV on the platform in November 2023 was negatively impacted by an outage at ICBC, the third-party the Company was then using for U.S. Treasury settlement services. Total credit ADV of $14.3 billion was in line with the prior year, but decreased 5% compared to October 2024.

U.S. Credit 2

U.S. high-grade ADV of $6.5 billion was in line with the prior year, but decreased 5% compared to October 2024. Estimated market ADV increased 14% compared to the prior year, but decreased 5% compared to October 2024. Estimated market share was 18.0% , down from 20.6% in the prior year, and in line with October 2024. Including the impact of single-dealer portfolio trades , estimated market share was 18.1% , down from 20.6% in the prior year, and down from 18.7% in October 2024.

was in line with the prior year, but decreased compared to October 2024. Estimated market ADV increased compared to the prior year, but decreased compared to October 2024. Estimated market share was , down from in the prior year, and in line with October 2024. , estimated market share was , down from in the prior year, and down from in October 2024. U.S. high-yield ADV of $1.3 billion decreased 31% compared to the prior year, and decreased 12% compared to October 2024. Estimated market ADV decreased 5% compared to the prior year, and decreased 5% compared to October 2024. Estimated market share was 12.3% , down from 17.0% in the prior year, and down from 13.3% in October 2024. Including the impact of single-dealer portfolio trades , estimated market share was 12.6% , down from 17.1% in the prior year, and down from 13.9% in October 2024.

Other Credit

Record emerging markets ADV of $3.8 billion increased 15% compared to the prior year, and increased 3% compared to October 2024. The year-over-year increase was driven by a 24% increase in hard currency ADV, partially offset by a 2% decrease in local currency ADV.

emerging markets ADV of increased compared to the prior year, and increased compared to October 2024. The year-over-year increase was driven by a increase in hard currency ADV, partially offset by a decrease in local currency ADV. Eurobonds ADV of $2.0 billion increased 1% compared to the prior year, but decreased 14% compared to October 2024.

of increased compared to the prior year, but decreased compared to October 2024. Record municipal bond ADV of $631 million increased 5% compared to the prior year, and increased 9% compared to October 2024. Estimated market ADV decreased 9% compared to the prior year, but increased 29% compared to October 2024. Estimated market share of 6.7% , up from 5.8% in the prior year, but down from 7.9% in October 2024. 3

Strategic Priority Related Protocols & Workflow Tools

$0.9 billion in total portfolio trading ADV increased 49% compared to the prior year, but decreased 24% compared to October 2024. A record 76% of portfolio trading volume was executed over X-Pro.

— Estimated U.S. high-grade and U.S. high-yield TRACE portfolio trading market ADV decreased 4% compared to October 2024.

in total portfolio trading ADV increased compared to the prior year, but decreased compared to October 2024. A of portfolio trading volume was executed over X-Pro. — Estimated U.S. high-grade and U.S. high-yield TRACE portfolio trading market ADV decreased compared to October 2024. Our estimated market share of U.S. high-grade and U.S. high-yield TRACE portfolio trading was 13.6% in November 2024, down from 17.9% in October 2024.

— Portfolio trading represented approximately 10% of U.S. high-grade and U.S. high-yield TRACE in November 2024, in line with October 2024.

in November 2024, down from in October 2024. — Portfolio trading represented approximately of U.S. high-grade and U.S. high-yield TRACE in November 2024, in line with October 2024. Open Trading ADV of $4.3 billion decreased 3% compared to the prior year, and decreased 4% compared to October 2024. Open Trading share 4 of total credit trading volume was 35% , down from 36% in the prior year, but in line with October 2024 levels.

decreased compared to the prior year, and decreased compared to October 2024. Open Trading share of total credit trading volume was , down from in the prior year, but in line with October 2024 levels. Dealer RFQ ADV of $1.3 billion across all credit products increased 4% compared to the prior year, but decreased 1% compared to October 2024.

across all credit products increased compared to the prior year, but decreased compared to October 2024. AxessIQ , the order and execution workflow solution designed for wealth management and private banking clients, achieved ADV of $149 million , down 6% compared to the prior year, and down 8% compared to October 2024.

Rates

Total rates ADV of $30.7 billion increased 112% compared to the prior year, but decreased 2% compared to October 2024. U.S. Treasury ADV on the platform in November 2023 was negatively impacted by an outage at ICBC, the third-party the Company was then using for U.S. Treasury settlement services.

Variable Transaction Fees Per Million (FPM) 1

The preliminary FPM for total credit for November 2024 was approximately $146 , down from $157 in the prior year, and down from $154 in October 2024. The decline in total credit FPM year-over-year was due to product mix, principally lower levels of U.S. high-yield activity. The decline in total credit FPM month-over-month was due to product mix. Preliminary total credit FPM quarter-to-date through November 30 was approximately $151 compared to $149 in third quarter 2024. The preliminary FPM for total rates for November 2024 was approximately $4.07 , down from $5.07 in the prior year, and down from $4.40 in October 2024.

Table 1: November 2024 ADV

CREDIT RATES $ in millions

(unaudited) US/UK

Trading Days 5 Total

ADV Total

Credit High-Grade High-Yield Emerging

Markets Eurobonds Municipal

Bonds Total

Rates US Govt.

Bonds Agcy./Other

Govt. Bonds Nov-24 19/21 $44,945 $14,291 $6,533 $1,312 $3,811 $2,001 $631 $30,654 $29,325 $1,329 Oct-24 22/23 $46,177 $15,022 $6,894 $1,493 $3,718 $2,333 $578 $31,155 $29,927 $1,228 Nov-23 21/22 $28,839 $14,347 $6,523 $1,913 $3,317 $1,988 $601 $14,492 $13,992 $500 YoY % Change 56% – – (31%) 15% 1% 5% 112% 110% 166% MoM % Change (3%) (5%) (5%) (12%) 3% (14%) 9% (2%) (2%) 8%

Table 1A: November 2024 estimated market share

CREDIT RATES

(unaudited) High-Grade High-Yield High-Grade/High-Yield

Combined Municipals 3 US Govt.

Bonds 3 Nov-24 18.0% 12.3% 16.7% 6.7% 2.9% Oct-24 18.0% 13.3% 16.9% 7.9% 3.2% Nov-23 20.6% 17.0% 19.6% 5.8% 1.8% YoY Bps Change (260) bps (470) bps (290) bps +90 bps +110 bps MoM Bps Change – bps (100) bps (20) bps (120) bps (30) bps

1 The FPM for total credit and total rates for November 2024 are preliminary and may be revised in subsequent updates and public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any fee information in future press releases. 2 The Company is highlighting the impact of single-dealer portfolio trading volume on U.S. high-grade and U.S. high-yield trading volume and estimated market share, where material, but will continue to exclude single-dealer portfolio trading activity from each product’s aggregated trading volume and estimated market share and the total credit FPM calculation. 3 See “General Notes Regarding the Data Presented” below. 4 Open Trading share of total credit trading volume is derived by taking total Open Trading volume across all credit products where Open Trading is offered and dividing by total credit trading volume across all credit products where Open Trading is offered. 5 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar and the number of U.K. trading days is based primarily on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule.

General Notes Regarding the Data Presented

Reported MarketAxess volume in all product categories includes only fully electronic trading volume. MarketAxess trading volumes and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine (“TRACE”) reported volumes are available on the Company’s website at investor.marketaxess.com/volume.

For periods beginning with January 2024, the Company has made changes to the market volume data used to calculate estimated market share for Municipal and U.S. Government Bonds. For Municipal Bonds, the Company previously used estimates, derived from data issued by the Municipal Securities Rule Making Board (“MSRB”), including estimates for new issuance, commercial paper and variable-rate trading activity, and excluded these volumes from the estimated market volume data. While the Company still uses estimates, the new methodology for identifying and excluding these volumes from the market volume data is now based on MSRB “flags” to identify new issuance, commercial paper, and variable-rate volumes. For U.S. Government Bonds, the previous data source for estimated market volumes was the Federal Reserve Bank’s Reported Primary Dealer U.S. Treasury Bond Trading Volumes, which was reported on a one-week lag. The new source for U.S. Government Bond trading volumes is FINRA’s U.S. Treasury TRACE data. The Company believes that the refined methodology used for Municipal Bonds, and the new data source for U.S. Government Bonds, provides more accurate measures of estimated market volumes and estimated market share. Prior comparable periods have been recast retrospectively for both Municipal and U.S. Government Bonds to conform to the updated presentation of the data. The new estimated market volume data is also available on the Company’s website at investor.marketaxess.com/volume.

