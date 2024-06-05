Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics For May 2024

Date 05/06/2024

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today announced trading volume and preliminary variable transaction fees per million (“FPM”) for May 2024.1

Chris Concannon, CEO of MarketAxess, commented:

“In May, we delivered strong growth in total credit ADV of 11.1%, driven by a 21.8% increase in emerging markets, a 24.8% increase in Eurobonds and a 43.2% increase in municipal bonds on record municipal bond market share of 8.1%. Our estimated market share of U.S. high-grade portfolio trading was 21.8%, up from 12.8% in the prior year, and up from 15.4% in April, reflecting strong gains in portfolio trading. In May, approximately 55% of our portfolio trading volume was executed on X-Pro, as we continue the roll-out to our largest clients.”

Select May highlights*

  • Total average daily volume (“ADV”) of $32.2 billion, up 13.5% on strong growth in total credit ADV to $13.4 billion, up 11.1%, and a 15.2% increase in total rates trading ADV.

U.S. Credit

  • U.S. high-grade ADV of $6.1 billion, up 6.2% on a 15.2% increase in estimated market ADV. The strong increase in market volumes included a 35% increase in portfolio trading and dealer-to-dealer trading volume combined in May, which represented approximately 72% of the growth of the market year-over-year. Estimated market share was 18.6% (19.2% including single-dealer portfolio trades),2 down from 20.2% (no impact from single-dealer portfolio trades).2
  • U.S. high-yield ADV of $1.3 billion, down 13.1%, with estimated market share of 12.8% (13.1% including single-dealer portfolio trades),2 down from 16.7% (16.8% including single-dealer portfolio trades).2 U.S. high-yield estimated market ADV increased 13.2%. We believe the decrease in U.S. high-yield estimated market share year-over-year was driven, in part, by lower levels of credit spread volatility and a greater focus on the new issue calendar by our long-only client segment.
    • Lower levels of credit spread volatility drove an estimated 37.2% decrease in ETF market maker client activity on the platform in May compared to the prior year.
    • U.S. high-yield new issuance was $33.6 billion in May, up 51.5% from the prior year.

Other Credit

  • Emerging markets ADV of $3.1 billion, up 21.8%. The year-over-year increase was due to a 13.2% increase in hard currency trading ADV and 34.1% increase in local currency markets ADV.3
  • Eurobonds ADV of $2.3 billion, up 24.8%.3
  • Municipal bond ADV of $577 million, up 43.2%, with estimated market ADV down 1.1% compared to the prior year. Record estimated market share of 8.1%, up from 5.6% in the prior year.3

Select Protocols, Open Trading® & Workflow Tools

  • $18.6 billion in total portfolio trading volume, up 136.2%. Approximately 55% of our portfolio trading volume was executed on X-Pro. Our estimated market share of U.S. high-grade portfolio trading was 21.8%, up from 12.8% in the prior year, and up from 15.4% in April. Portfolio trading represented an estimated 7.6% of total TRACE, up from an estimated 5.5% in the prior year, but down from an estimated 10.1% in April.
  • 35% Open Trading share4 of total credit trading volume, up from 34% in the prior year.
  • Dealer RFQ ADV of $1.1 billion across all credit products increased 24.1%.
  • AxessIQ, the order and execution workflow solution designed for wealth management and private banking clients, achieved ADV of $147 million, up 28.8% from the prior year.

Rates

  • Total rates ADV of $18.8 billion, up 15.2% versus the prior year.

Variable Transaction Fees Per Million (FPM)

  • The preliminary FPM1 for total credit for May was approximately $149, down from $164 in the prior year, but in line with $150 in April. The preliminary FPM for total rates was approximately $4.40, compared to $4.60 in the prior year.

*All comparisons versus May 2023 unless otherwise noted.

Table 1: May 2024 trading ADV

CREDIT RATES
$ in millions

(unaudited)		 US/UK

Trading

Days5		 Total

ADV		 Total

Credit		 High-Grade High-Yield Emerging

Markets		 Eurobonds Municipal

Bonds		 Total

Rates		 US Govt.

Bonds		 Agcy./Other

Govt.

Bonds
May-24

22/20

$32,172

$13,372

$6,122

$1,320

$3,074

$2,274

$577

$18,800

$18,072

$728
May-23

22/20

$28,354

$12,040

$5,763

$1,519

$2,524

$1,822

$403

$16,314

$15,907

$407
% Change

 

13%

11%

6%

(13%)

22%

25%

43%

15%

14%

79%
 

Table 1A: May 2024 estimated market share

CREDIT RATES



(unaudited)

 High-Grade High-Yield High-Grade/High-Yield

Combined		 Municipals3 US Govt.

Bonds3
May-24

18.3%

12.8%

17.1%

6.8%

2.0%
May-23

20.2%

16.7%

19.3%

5.6%

2.1%
Bps Change

(230) bps

(280) bps

(220) bps

+120 bps

10 bps

The FPM for total credit and total rates for May 2024 are preliminary and may be revised in subsequent updates and public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any fee information in future press releases.

2 The Company is highlighting the impact of single-dealer portfolio trading volume on U.S. high-grade and U.S. high-yield trading volume and estimated market share, but will continue to exclude single-dealer portfolio trading activity from each product’s aggregated trading volume and estimated market share and the total credit FPM calculation.

3 See “General Notes Regarding the Data Presented” below.

Open Trading share of total credit trading volume is derived by taking total Open Trading volume across all credit products where Open Trading is offered and dividing by total credit trading volume across all credit products where Open Trading is offered.

5 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar and the number of U.K. trading days is based primarily on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule.

General Notes Regarding the Data Presented

Reported MarketAxess volume in all product categories includes only fully electronic trading volume. MarketAxess trading volumes and TRACE reported volumes are available on the Company’s website at investor.marketaxess.com/volume.

Beginning with January 2024, the Company is no longer providing Emerging Markets or Eurobonds market ADV or estimated market share.

In addition, for periods beginning with January 2024, the Company has made changes to the market volume data used to calculate estimated market share for Municipal and U.S. Government Bonds. For Municipal Bonds, the Company previously used estimates, derived from data issued by the Municipal Securities Rule Making Board (“MSRB”), including estimates for new issuance, commercial paper and variable-rate trading activity, and excluded these volumes from the estimated market volume data. While the Company still uses estimates, the new methodology for identifying and excluding these volumes from the market volume data is now based on MSRB “flags” to identify new issuance, commercial paper, and variable-rate volumes. For U.S. Government Bonds, the previous data source for estimated market volumes was the Federal Reserve Bank’s Reported Primary Dealer U.S. Treasury Bond Trading Volumes, which was reported on a one-week lag. The new source for U.S. Government Bond trading volumes is FINRA’s U.S. Treasury TRACE data. The Company believes that the refined methodology used for Municipal Bonds, and the new data source for U.S. Government Bonds, provides more accurate measures of estimated market volumes and estimated market share. Prior comparable periods have been recast retrospectively for both Municipal and U.S. Government Bonds to conform to the updated presentation of the data. The new estimated market volume data is also available on the Company’s website at investor.marketaxess.com/volume.

Table 2: Trading Volume Detail

 

 

 

 

 

Month Ended May 31,

 

 

In millions (unaudited)

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

Volume

 

 

ADV

 

 

Volume

 

 

 

ADV

 

 

Volume

 

 

ADV

 

 

Credit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

High-grade

 

 

$

134,675

 

 

$

6,122

 

 

$

126,777

 

 

 

$

5,763

 

 

 

6.2

 

%

 

6.2

 

%

High-yield

 

 

 

29,044

 

 

 

1,320

 

 

 

33,419

 

 

 

 

1,519

 

 

 

(13.1

)

 

 

(13.1

)

 

Emerging markets

 

 

 

67,625

 

 

 

3,074

 

 

 

55,533

 

 

 

 

2,524

 

 

 

21.8

 

 

 

21.8

 

 

Eurobonds

 

 

 

45,471

 

 

 

2,274

 

 

 

36,443

 

 

 

 

1,822

 

 

 

24.8

 

 

 

24.8

 

 

Other credit

 

 

 

12,836

 

 

 

582

 

 

 

9,076

 

 

 

 

412

 

 

 

41.4

 

 

 

41.3

 

 

Total credit trading1

 

 

 

289,651

 

 

 

13,372

 

 

 

261,248

 

 

 

 

12,040

 

 

 

10.9

 

 

 

11.1

 

 

Rates

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. government bonds2

 

 

 

397,586

 

 

 

18,072

 

 

 

349,959

 

 

 

 

15,907

 

 

 

13.6

 

 

 

13.6

 

 

Agency and other government bonds1

 

 

 

14,744

 

 

 

728

 

 

 

8,521

 

 

 

 

407

 

 

 

73.0

 

 

 

78.9

 

 

Total rates trading

 

 

 

412,330

 

 

 

18,800

 

 

 

358,480

 

 

 

 

16,314

 

 

 

15.0

 

 

 

15.2

 

 

Total trading

 

 

$

701,981

 

 

$

32,172

 

 

$

619,728

 

 

 

$

28,354

 

 

 

13.3

 

 

 

13.5

 

 

Number of U.S. Trading Days3

 

 

 

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of U.K. Trading Days4

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year-to-Date Ended May 31,

 

 

In millions (unaudited)

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

Volume

 

 

ADV

 

 

Volume

 

 

 

ADV

 

 

Volume

 

 

ADV

 

 

Credit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

High-grade

 

 

$

735,624

 

 

$

7,006

 

 

$

627,086

 

 

 

$

6,088

 

 

 

17.3

 

%

 

15.1

 

%

High-yield

 

 

 

145,839

 

 

 

1,389

 

 

 

183,754

 

 

 

 

1,784

 

 

 

(20.6

)

 

 

(22.1

)

 

Emerging markets

 

 

 

363,206

 

 

 

3,459

 

 

 

295,995

 

 

 

 

2,874

 

 

 

22.7

 

 

 

20.4

 

 

Eurobonds

 

 

 

216,884

 

 

 

2,085

 

 

 

196,737

 

 

 

 

1,929

 

 

 

10.2

 

 

 

8.1

 

 

Other credit

 

 

 

49,097

 

 

 

467

 

 

 

45,307

 

 

 

 

440

 

 

 

8.4

 

 

 

6.1

 

 

Total credit trading1

 

 

 

1,510,650

 

 

 

14,406

 

 

 

1,348,879

 

 

 

 

13,115

 

 

 

12.0

 

 

 

9.8

 

 

Rates

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. government bonds2

 

 

 

1,873,806

 

 

 

17,846

 

 

 

2,125,292

 

 

 

 

20,634

 

 

 

(11.8

)

 

 

(13.5

)

 

Agency and other government bonds1

 

 

 

61,582

 

 

 

591

 

 

 

44,792

 

 

 

 

438

 

 

 

37.5

 

 

 

34.9

 

 

Total rates trading

 

 

 

1,935,388

 

 

 

18,437

 

 

 

2,170,084

 

 

 

 

21,072

 

 

 

(10.8

)

 

 

(12.5

)

 

Total trading

 

 

$

3,446,038

 

 

$

32,843

 

 

$

3,518,963

 

 

 

$

34,187

 

 

 

(2.1

)

 

 

(3.9

)

 

Number of U.S. Trading Days3

 

 

 

 

 

 

105

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

103

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of U.K. Trading Days4

 

 

 

 

 

 

104

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

102

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Consistent with FINRA TRACE reporting standards, both sides of trades are included in the Company's reported volumes when the Company executes trades on a matched principal basis between two counterparties.

 

 

2 Consistent with industry standards, U.S. government bond trades are single-counted.

 

 

3 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar.

 

 

4 The number of U.K. trading days is based primarily on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule.

 

 

 
