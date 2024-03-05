Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for February 2024 - Record Total Credit Trading ADV of $15.2 Billion; Record U.S. High-Grade ADV of $7.7 Billion

Date 05/03/2024

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today announced monthly trading volume and preliminary variable transaction fees per million (“FPM”) for February 2024.1

Chris Concannon, CEO of MarketAxess, commented:

“We delivered record total credit ADV of $15.2 billion, driven by a 14.6% increase in U.S. high-grade ADV, a 12.5% increase in emerging markets ADV, a 9.1% increase in Eurobonds ADV, and an 8.0% increase in municipal bonds ADV. Strong credit volumes quarter-to-date across several of our growth cylinders have more than offset significantly lower levels of U.S. high-yield trading activity on our platform impacted by continued low levels of credit spread volatility. The roll-out of MarketAxess X-Pro is continuing and client engagement is increasing with approximately 14% of our largest client firms active on the platform, up from 12% in January 2024.”

Select February 2024 highlights*

  • Record total credit average daily volume (“ADV”) of $15.2 billion, up 5.1%.
  • Record U.S. high-grade ADV of $7.7 billion, up 14.6% on an 18.6% increase in estimated market ADV. Estimated market share of 19.5%, down from 20.1% in the prior year on record February new issuance calendar.
  • U.S. high-yield ADV of $1.4 billion, down 37.1%. Estimated market share of 12.9%, down from 19.2% in the prior year. U.S. high-yield estimated market ADV decreased 6.3%. We believe the decrease in U.S. high-yield estimated market share year-over-year was driven, in part, by lower levels of credit spread volatility and a greater focus on the new issue calendar by our long-only client segment. Lower levels of credit spread volatility drove an estimated 73.8% decrease in ETF market maker client activity on our platform.
  • Emerging markets ADV of $3.6 billion, up 12.5%. The year-over-year increase was driven by a 6.4% increase in hard currency trading ADV, and a 26.5% growth in local currency markets trading ADV.2
  • Eurobonds ADV of $2.0 billion, up 9.1%.2
  • Municipal bond ADV of $434 million, up 8.0% with estimated market ADV down 17.2%. Estimated market share of 6.8%, up from 5.4% in the prior year.2
  • AxessIQ, the order and execution workflow solution designed for wealth management and private banking clients, achieved ADV of $141.4 million, up 21.2% from the prior year.
  • 34% Open Trading® share3 of total credit trading volume, down from 36% in the prior year.
  • Total rates ADV of $19.1 billion, down 18.6% from prior year, but up 13.0% from January 2024.
  • The preliminary FPM1 for total credit for February 2024 was approximately $152, down from $168 in the prior year, $156 in January 2024, and $154 quarter-to-date. The decline in total credit FPM compared to the prior year was due principally to product mix shift. The decline in total credit FPM compared to January 2024 was driven principally by lower duration of bonds traded in U.S. high-grade. The preliminary FPM for total rates was $4.30, compared to $4.13 in the prior year.

 

*All comparisons versus February 2023 unless otherwise noted.

Table 1: February 2024 trading ADV

CREDIT RATES
$ in millions

(unaudited)

US/UK

Trading Days4

Total

ADV

Total

Credit

High-Grade

High-Yield

Emerging

Markets

Eurobonds

Municipal

Bonds

Total

Rates

US Govt.

Bonds

Agcy./Other

Govt. Bonds
Feb-24

20/21

$34,261

$15,176

$7,712

$1,441

$3,626

$1,952

$434

$19,085

$18,613

$472
Feb-23

19/20

$37,896

$14,446

$6,729

$2,290

$3,222

$1,790

$402

$23,450

$23,019

$431
% Change

 

(10%)

5%

15%

(37%)

13%

9%

8%

(19%)

(19%)

10%
 

Table 1A: February 2024 estimated market share

CREDIT RATES


(unaudited)		 High-Grade High-Yield High-Grade/High-Yield

Combined		 Municipals3 US Govt.

Bonds3
Feb-24

19.5%

12.9%

18.1%

6.8%

2.0%
Feb-23

20.1%

19.2%

19.9%

5.4%

2.8%
Bps Change

(60) bps

(630) bps

(180) bps

+140 bps

(80) bps

The FPM for total credit and total rates for February 2024 are preliminary and may be revised in subsequent updates and public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any fee information in future press releases.

2 See “General Notes Regarding the Data Presented” below.

Open Trading share of total credit trading volume is derived by taking total Open Trading volume across all credit products where Open Trading is offered and dividing by total credit trading volume across all credit products where Open Trading is offered.

4 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar and the number of U.K. trading days is based primarily on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule.

Table 2: Trading Volume Detail

 

 

 

 

 

Month Ended February 29 / 28,

 

 

In millions (unaudited)

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

Volume

 

 

ADV

 

 

Volume

 

 

 

ADV

 

 

Volume

 

 

ADV

 

 

Credit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

High-grade

 

 

$

154,246

 

 

$

7,712

 

 

$

127,843

 

 

 

$

6,729

 

 

 

20.7

 

%

 

14.6

 

%

High-yield

 

 

 

28,821

 

 

 

1,441

 

 

 

43,502

 

 

 

 

2,290

 

 

 

(33.7

)

 

 

(37.1

)

 

Emerging markets

 

 

 

72,517

 

 

 

3,626

 

 

 

61,217

 

 

 

 

3,222

 

 

 

18.5

 

 

 

12.5

 

 

Eurobonds

 

 

 

40,986

 

 

 

1,952

 

 

 

35,808

 

 

 

 

1,790

 

 

 

14.5

 

 

 

9.1

 

 

Other credit

 

 

 

8,912

 

 

 

445

 

 

 

7,881

 

 

 

 

415

 

 

 

13.1

 

 

 

7.2

 

 

Total credit trading1

 

 

 

305,482

 

 

 

15,176

 

 

 

276,251

 

 

 

 

14,446

 

 

 

10.6

 

 

 

5.1

 

 

Rates

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. government bonds2

 

 

 

372,261

 

 

 

18,613

 

 

 

437,356

 

 

 

 

23,019

 

 

 

(14.9

)

 

 

(19.1

)

 

Agency and other government bonds1

 

 

 

9,750

 

 

 

472

 

 

 

8,467

 

 

 

 

431

 

 

 

15.2

 

 

 

9.5

 

 

Total rates trading

 

 

 

382,011

 

 

 

19,085

 

 

 

445,823

 

 

 

 

23,450

 

 

 

(14.3

)

 

 

(18.6

)

 

Total trading

 

 

$

687,493

 

 

$

34,261

 

 

$

722,074

 

 

 

$

37,896

 

 

 

(4.8

)

 

 

(9.6

)

 

Number of U.S. Trading Days3

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of U.K. Trading Days4

 

 

 

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year-to-Date Ended February 29 / 28,

 

 

In millions (unaudited)

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

Volume

 

 

ADV

 

 

Volume

 

 

 

ADV

 

 

Volume

 

 

ADV

 

 

Credit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

High-grade

 

 

$

311,339

 

 

$

7,594

 

 

$

252,301

 

 

 

$

6,469

 

 

 

23.4

 

%

 

17.4

 

%

High-yield

 

 

 

58,151

 

 

 

1,418

 

 

 

80,962

 

 

 

 

2,076

 

 

 

(28.2

)

 

 

(31.7

)

 

Emerging markets

 

 

 

150,766

 

 

 

3,677

 

 

 

130,095

 

 

 

 

3,336

 

 

 

15.9

 

 

 

10.2

 

 

Eurobonds

 

 

 

83,741

 

 

 

1,947

 

 

 

76,406

 

 

 

 

1,864

 

 

 

9.6

 

 

 

4.5

 

 

Other credit

 

 

 

17,685

 

 

 

431

 

 

 

18,417

 

 

 

 

472

 

 

 

(4.0

)

 

 

(8.7

)

 

Total credit trading1

 

 

 

621,682

 

 

 

15,067

 

 

 

558,181

 

 

 

 

14,217

 

 

 

11.4

 

 

 

6.0

 

 

Rates

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. government bonds2

 

 

 

716,788

 

 

 

17,483

 

 

 

879,442

 

 

 

 

22,550

 

 

 

(18.5

)

 

 

(22.5

)

 

Agency and other government bonds1

 

 

 

20,266

 

 

 

478

 

 

 

17,914

 

 

 

 

445

 

 

 

13.1

 

 

 

7.4

 

 

Total rates trading

 

 

 

737,054

 

 

 

17,961

 

 

 

897,356

 

 

 

 

22,995

 

 

 

(17.9

)

 

 

(21.9

)

 

Total trading

 

 

$

1,358,736

 

 

$

33,028

 

 

$

1,455,537

 

 

 

$

37,212

 

 

 

(6.7

)

 

 

(11.2

)

 

Number of U.S. Trading Days3

 

 

 

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

39

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of U.K. Trading Days4

 

 

 

 

 

 

43

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 Consistent with FINRA TRACE reporting standards, both sides of trades are included in the Company's reported volumes when the Company executes trades on a matched principal basis between two counterparties.

 

 

2 Consistent with industry standards, U.S. government bond trades are single-counted.

 

 

3 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar.

 

 

4 The number of U.K. trading days is based primarily on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule.

 

 

 
