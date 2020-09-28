Market Monitoring Report: ACER And CEER Invite You To Join Their 28th October Webinar Presenting The Key Findings

The European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER) invite you to register for a joint webinar on 28 October to present the key findings of their latest Annual Report on the results of monitoring the internal electricity and gas markets (the Market Monitoring Report- MMR).The webinar will take place between 10.30 and 11.45 CET.
Register and access the agenda.
This year the MMR comprises three volumes analysing Europe’s energy markets in 2019: the Gas Wholesale Volume (which you can already access) as well as the Electricity Wholesale Market Volume and the Retail Markets and Consumer Protection volume, both to be published in October here.
Speakers at the webinar include ACER Director Christian Zinglersen, CEER President Annegret Groebel, and European Commission’s Heads of Unit for Energy, Florian Ermacora and for Consumers, Jan Panek.