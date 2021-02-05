Market Commentary On Ethereum Price: Paolo Ardoino, CTO, Bitfinex
Date 05/02/2021
Ethereum is trading at new all-time highs again. Commenting on today's activity, Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex said:
“Ethereum is seemingly ‘going to the moon' as it reaches another all-time high above $US1,700. There are lots of moving parts to the second biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Sceptics may focus on the challenges that it faces. But hackers and coders love to solve problems. Ethereum was designed to be a currency to fuel an ecosystem of applications and we are still at the very beginning of this journey. Meanwhile, the coming CME Futures launch represents another milestone towards crypto becoming an established asset class."