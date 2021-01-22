Market Commentary On Bitcoin: Paolo Ardoino, CTO At Bitfinex

Following Bitcoin's volatility over the last 24 hours, Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex commented:
"Cryptocurrencies have retreated today amid unsubstantiated speculation that a ‘double spend’ had occurred on the Bitcoin blockchain. In fact, what happened is that two blocks were mined simultaneously. As a consequence, there was a chain reorganization, which did not result in double spending. Those looking with glee at the sea of red across cryptocurrency markets today will come to realise that a long-term bet against bitcoin will be a losing one."