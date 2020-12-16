Market Commentary From Bitfinex On Bitcoin Surpassing USD20,000

Commenting on today's bitcoin price rise above USD 20,000, Paolo Ardoino, CTO, Bitfinex, said:
“Bitcoin’s ascent above USD 20,000 is yet another milestone in what has been an epic year for crypto,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex. “But the main story is not about speculation or trading. Bitcoin represents a monumental technological shift, the consequences of which are only just beginning to be seen. Critics should take heed of the quiet dedication of those building layers upon this technology that will change the very nature of money by the end of this decade.”