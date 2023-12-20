BV_Trial Banner.gif
Market Cap Segment Review At Nasdaq Nordic Exchanges

Date 20/12/2023

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) reports that the annual review of its Nordic market capitalization (market cap) segments is completed. The revision is based on the average market cap value in November 2023. Together with indexes and sector classifications, the market cap segmentation is a tool to increase visibility for companies listed on Nasdaq’s exchanges in Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen and Iceland.

Effective January 2, 2024, the following 46 companies will change segment: 6 companies will change to a larger segment, while 40 companies will change to a smaller segment.

Name Current Segment New Segment Exchange
AB Fastator Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM
Annehem Fastigheter AB ser. B Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM
Balco Group AB Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM
Besqab AB Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM
Betsson AB ser. B Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
Better Collective A/S Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
Boozt AB Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
Bufab AB Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
Bulten AB Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM
Byggfakta Group Nordic HoldCo AB Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
Camurus AB Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
Cint Group AB Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
CoinShares International Ltd Small Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
Eltel AB Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM
Fingerprint Cards AB ser. B Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM
HANZA AB Small Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
Hexatronic Group AB Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
IRLAB Therapeutics AB ser. A Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM
K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter  Pref Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM
K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter B Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM
Netel Holding AB Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM
Nordisk Bergteknik AB ser. B Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM
Orrön Energy AB Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
Ovzon AB Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM
Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB ser. B Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
Samhällsbyggnadsbo. i Norden AB ser.B Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
Samhällsbyggnadsbo. i Norden AB ser.D Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
SAS AB Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM
Sdiptech AB Pref Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
Sdiptech AB ser. B Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
Sivers Semiconductors AB Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM
Stillfront Group AB Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
SynAct Pharma AB Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM
Tobii AB Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM
Viaplay Group AB ser. A Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
Viaplay Group AB ser. B Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
Volati AB Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
Volati AB Pref Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
Wästbygg Gruppen AB ser. B Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM
Xbrane Biopharma AB Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM
       
Skel fjárfestingafélag hf. Small Cap Mid Cap ICELAND
Iceland Seafood International hf. Mid Cap Small Cap ICELAND
       
HKScan Oyj  A Mid Cap Small Cap HELSINKI
Terveystalo Plc Large Cap Mid Cap HELSINKI
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Mid Cap Small Cap HELSINKI
       
Aquaporin A/S Mid Cap Small Cap COPENHAGEN
Boozt AB Large Cap Mid Cap COPENHAGEN
Columbus A/S Mid Cap Small Cap COPENHAGEN
Gabriel Holding A/S Mid Cap Small Cap COPENHAGEN
HusCompagniet A/S Mid Cap Small Cap COPENHAGEN
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S Large Cap Mid Cap COPENHAGEN
SAS AB Mid Cap Small Cap COPENHAGEN
TCM Group A/S Mid Cap Small Cap COPENHAGEN

 

