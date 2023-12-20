Market Cap Segment Review At Nasdaq Nordic Exchanges

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) reports that the annual review of its Nordic market capitalization (market cap) segments is completed. The revision is based on the average market cap value in November 2023. Together with indexes and sector classifications, the market cap segmentation is a tool to increase visibility for companies listed on Nasdaq’s exchanges in Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen and Iceland.
Effective January 2, 2024, the following 46 companies will change segment: 6 companies will change to a larger segment, while 40 companies will change to a smaller segment.
|Name
|Current Segment
|New Segment
|Exchange
|AB Fastator
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Annehem Fastigheter AB ser. B
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Balco Group AB
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Besqab AB
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Betsson AB ser. B
|Mid Cap
|Large Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Better Collective A/S
|Mid Cap
|Large Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Boozt AB
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Bufab AB
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Bulten AB
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Byggfakta Group Nordic HoldCo AB
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Camurus AB
|Mid Cap
|Large Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Cint Group AB
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|CoinShares International Ltd
|Small Cap
|Mid Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Eltel AB
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Fingerprint Cards AB ser. B
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|HANZA AB
|Small Cap
|Mid Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Hexatronic Group AB
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|IRLAB Therapeutics AB ser. A
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter Pref
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter B
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Netel Holding AB
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Nordisk Bergteknik AB ser. B
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Orrön Energy AB
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Ovzon AB
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB ser. B
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Samhällsbyggnadsbo. i Norden AB ser.B
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Samhällsbyggnadsbo. i Norden AB ser.D
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|SAS AB
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Sdiptech AB Pref
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Sdiptech AB ser. B
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Sivers Semiconductors AB
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Stillfront Group AB
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|SynAct Pharma AB
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Tobii AB
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Viaplay Group AB ser. A
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Viaplay Group AB ser. B
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Volati AB
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Volati AB Pref
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Wästbygg Gruppen AB ser. B
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Xbrane Biopharma AB
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|STOCKHOLM
|Skel fjárfestingafélag hf.
|Small Cap
|Mid Cap
|ICELAND
|Iceland Seafood International hf.
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|ICELAND
|HKScan Oyj A
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|HELSINKI
|Terveystalo Plc
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|HELSINKI
|Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|HELSINKI
|Aquaporin A/S
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|COPENHAGEN
|Boozt AB
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|COPENHAGEN
|Columbus A/S
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|COPENHAGEN
|Gabriel Holding A/S
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|COPENHAGEN
|HusCompagniet A/S
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|COPENHAGEN
|NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S
|Large Cap
|Mid Cap
|COPENHAGEN
|SAS AB
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|COPENHAGEN
|TCM Group A/S
|Mid Cap
|Small Cap
|COPENHAGEN