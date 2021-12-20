 Skip to main Content
Market Cap Segment Review At Nasdaq Nordic Exchanges

Date 20/12/2021

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) reports that the annual review of its Nordic market capitalization (market cap) segments is completed. The revision is based on the average market cap value in November 2021. Together with indexes and sector classifications, the market cap segmentation is a tool to increase visibility for companies listed on Nasdaq’s exchanges in Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen and Iceland.


Effective January 3, 2022, the following 51 companies will change segment: 47 companies will change to a larger segment, while 4 companies will change to a smaller segment.

Name Current Segment New Segment Exchange
AddLife AB ser. B Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
MIPS AB Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
Lagercrantz Group AB ser B Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
HMS Networks AB Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
Troax Group AB Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
Lindab International AB Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
Instalco AB Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
BICO Group AB Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
NP3 Fastigheter AB Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
NP3 Fastigheter AB Pref Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
Vitec Software Group AB ser. B Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
Biotage AB Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
Hexatronic Group AB Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
K-Fast Holding AB ser. B Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
Volati AB Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
Volati AB PREF Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
Systemair AB Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
Creades AB ser. A Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
Bilia AB ser. A Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
Bufab AB Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
Karo Pharma AB Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
Munters Group AB Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
SAS AB Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
Boozt AB Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM
Nobia AB Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
Resurs Holding AB Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
NOTE AB Small Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
Green Landscaping Group AB Small Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
FM Mattsson Mora Group ser. B Small Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
Logistea AB ser. A Small Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
Logistea AB ser. B Small Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
Elos Medtech AB ser. B Small Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
Xbrane Biopharma AB Small Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
BioInvent International AB Small Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
Beijer Electronics Group AB Small Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
Josemaria Resources Inc. Small Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB B Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM
Betsson AB ser. B Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM
       
Qt Group Oyj Mid Cap Large Cap HELSINKI
Vaisala Corporation A Mid Cap Large Cap HELSINKI
Uponor Oyj Mid Cap Large Cap HELSINKI
Revenio Group Corporation Mid Cap Large Cap HELSINKI
Tecnotree Corporation Small Cap Mid Cap HELSINKI
Incap Corporation Small Cap Mid Cap HELSINKI
Rapala VMC Corporation Small Cap Mid Cap HELSINKI
Digia Plc Small Cap Mid Cap HELSINKI
       
Bavarian Nordic Mid Cap Large Cap COPENHAGEN
ChemoMetec Mid Cap Large Cap COPENHAGEN
NKT A/S Mid Cap Large Cap COPENHAGEN
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S Mid Cap Large Cap COPENHAGEN
SAS AB Mid Cap Large Cap COPENHAGEN
Boozt AB Mid Cap Large Cap COPENHAGEN
Brdr. A & O Johansen praef. Small Cap Mid Cap COPENHAGEN
Gyldendal A Small Cap Mid Cap COPENHAGEN
Gyldendal B Small Cap Mid Cap COPENHAGEN
North Media A/S Small Cap Mid Cap COPENHAGEN
Flügger group A/S B Small Cap Mid Cap COPENHAGEN

About the Market Cap Segments

Companies belong to a market cap segment (Small-, Mid- and Large Cap) based on their average market value during the given review month. Each segment is reviewed annually based on the average market cap in November with adjustments taking effect in January the following year. The market cap calculations are based on the total number of shares, i.e., both listed and non-listed shares, of a company. Companies with a market value exceeding EUR 1 billion are in the group of “Large Cap”, while companies with a market value smaller than EUR 150 million belong to “Small Cap”. Companies with a market value between EUR 150 million and EUR 1 billion belong to the “Mid Cap” segment.

12-month transitional period

Companies whose market cap has moved outside the reference values for their current classification are moved between segments according to the following rule: If their market cap is less than 50 percent of the minimum or more than 150 percent of the maximum threshold of their current segments they are transferred into a new segment with immediate effect. On the other hand, if their market cap is greater than 50 percent of the minimum or less than 150 percent of the maximum threshold of their current segment, they are subject to a transitional period and thus one more review before transferring into a new segment. Hence, based on the EUR 1 billion Large Cap and EUR 150 million Mid Cap thresholds, a Large Cap company whose market cap value has not fallen below EUR 500 million, and a Mid-cap company whose market cap value has not fallen below EUR 75 million, are subject to a second review before moving down to the new segment. Similarly, a Mid Cap company whose market cap value has not exceeded EUR 1.5 billion and a Small-cap company whose market cap value has not exceeded EUR 225 million, are subject to a second review before moving up to the new segment.