Mario Cusson Is Appointed As Member Of The Autorité des Marchés Financiers Advisory Board

On May 11, 2021, the Minister of Finance of Québec, Eric Girard, appointed Mario Cusson to the Conseil consultatif de régie administrative (Advisory Board) of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) to replace Yves Morency, a member who is leaving the Advisory Board after more than seven years of service.
Mario Cusson is a seasoned manager who has held executive positions within large financial institutions in Québec. He was also involved in managing all areas of a financial services firm, from both a strategic and operational viewpoint.
Mr. Cusson holds a Master of Business Administration and is a member of CPA Canada and the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec. Mr. Cusson holds the ASC (certified corporate director) designation of from the Collège des administrateurs de sociétés.
“I wish to congratulate Mr. Cusson on his appointment to the Advisory Board. His broad perspective and his wealth of professional experience acquired at various financial institutions will be major assets for the Advisory Board,” said Louis Morisset, AMF President and CEO. “I would also like to thank Yves Morency for his contribution and many years of commitment to the work of the Advisory Board,” added Mr. Morisset.
“We are excited to welcome Mr. Cusson to the Advisory Board. As someone who is intimately familiar with how large organizations are managed and who has extensive experience as a corporate director, Mr. Cusson will no doubt bring valuable insight to the table and help us move forward with our work,” said Robert Panet-Raymond, Chair of the Advisory Board.
The Advisory Board is composed of a maximum of seven members who are appointed by the Minister of Finance. Members are chosen for their expertise in the area of administrative management as well as their knowledge of the financial sector. The Advisory Board advises the AMF on the compatibility of its actions with its mission as well as its corporate governance, in particular as regards its budget estimates, staffing plan and activity plan. It also makes recommendations to the President and CEO concerning the appointment of the AMF’s superintendents and members of its senior management and reports to the Minister of Finance on any matter submitted to it by the Minister.
Today, the Advisory Board is composed of Robert Panet-Raymond, Chair, Marie-Agnès Thellier, Secretary, Jacqueline Codsi, Mario Cusson, Nicole Gadbois-Lavigne, Réal Labelle and Guy Langlois.
The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec’s financial industry.