Marika Fredriksson Appointed To Saxo Bank’s Board Of Directors

At the extraordinary general meeting of Saxo Bank, Marika Frederiksson was elected to the Board of Directors.





Previously, Frederiksson served as CFO and Group Executive Vice President of Vestas Wind Systems A/S, a global leader in sustainable energy solutions. She has also held various leadership positions including CFO of Gambro AB, CFO of Autoliv Inc., CFO and Senior Vice President Finance and Strategy at Volvo Construction Equipment International AB.



Frederiksson is on the Board of Directors at A.P. Møller - Maersk A/S, Industrivarden AB, Sandvik AB, Ecolean AB and Prodata A/S whilst she is also a member of the Advisory Board at Axel.



Kim Fournais, CEO & founder of Saxo Bank, commented:



“We are proud to welcome Marika to Saxo Bank’s Board of Directors. Her expertise within strategy and leadership will be an important asset as we continue to develop our organisation and grow our business across markets.”



Maria Fredriksson, member of Saxo Bank’s Board of Directors, commented:



“Saxo Bank’s business model is one of a kind with a strong potential to further scale on a global level. Serving both direct clients and institutional partners with powerful and intuitive trading pl