Margin Reform Partners With SteelEye To Offer Clients Best-Of-Breed Compliance Solutions

SteelEye, the compliance technology and data analytics firm, has today announced a partnership with Margin Reform, a management and information technology consultancy in the margin, collateral, and legal space, to support the consultancy’s clients with best-of-breed compliance and regulatory reporting solutions.
Margin Reform will offer SteelEye’s RegTech suite to its financial clients as they address the challenges of the evolving regulatory landscape.
“With increasing regulations, and marketplaces such as the CME and Deutsche Börse about to close their reporting businesses, there has been a significant increase in the demand from affected clients seeking automated solutions to properly handle their regulatory reporting and other compliance requirements,” said Matt Smith, CEO, SteelEye. “It is a situation that is ideally suited for SteelEye’s Regulatory Reporting and wider compliance suite, designed to enable firms to seamlessly manage multiple regulatory requirements within one platform.”
“Over the past two months, we have experienced a significant increase in the number of enquiries from clients around regulatory reporting,” said Shaun Murray, CEO of Margin Reform. “To support our growing client base, we wanted to partner with a vendor offering a highly automated and efficient reporting solution as part of a wider compliance suite. After a careful review of the market, the breadth and scope of the SteelEye offering stood head and shoulders above the competition.”
SteelEye’s reporting suite seamlessly captures, cleanses, validates, and enriches client data in real-time and automates large parts of the MiFIR/EMIR transaction reporting process. By doing so, SteelEye addresses the significant data integrity challenge many firms have faced following recent regulations and enables them to improve their operational efficiency while freeing up resources.