MARF Admits A New 202 Million Euro Securitisation Fund

BME's Fixed Income Market, MARF, today admitted a new 202.3 million euro bond issue to trading from the TDA TITAN Securitisation Fund. With this transaction, the outstanding balance of securitisation bonds registered in MARF reaches 3.42 billion euros, represented by a broad range of securitisation transactions and underlying assets such as mortgages, receivables, CLOs, synthetics, SMEs, etc.
The TDA TITAN Securitisation Fund is made up of a portfolio of loans and receivables backed by first, second and lower ranking real estate mortgages, as well as loans and receivables not covered by real estate mortgages, originated by Banco Santander and sold to the fund by BTL Ireland Acquisitions IV DAC, which also acts as the investor in the bonds. The securities issued will receive a variable and contingent yield based on the performance of the portfolio assigned to the Securitisation Fund.
Titulización de Activos, Sociedad Gestora de Fondos de Titulización (TdA), participates as Registered Advisor in MARF, is the Securitisation Fund manager and has taken part in the registration of the bond issue in MARF. The Payment Agent and Account Bank will be Banco Santander. Cuatrecasas has acted as legal advisor in the incorporation of the Securitisation Fund.
Titulización de Activos is a Securitisation Fund Management Company incorporated in 1992 and registered in the Special Registry of the Spanish stock market supervisor - CNMV. Throughout its history it has carried out more than 180 securitisation transactions and it currently manages Funds that hold issued fixed income instruments with an outstanding balance of close to 57 billion euros.