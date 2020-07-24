Marex Spectron Expands Global Clearing Business - Hires R.J. O’Brien’s Thomas Texier To Head Up Division

Marex Spectron, the global commodities specialist, has today announced the appointment of Thomas Texier as Head of Clearing Services as it accelerates the expansion of its clearing business.
Thomas, who joined Marex Spectron on 20 July, is based in London and tasked with expanding and overseeing the day-to-day operations of Marex Clearing Services globally. He was previously Managing Director for R.J. O’Brien’s London business and also head of Enterprise IT for the firm globally. Before RJ. O’Brien, Thomas was Chief Operating Officer of the Kyte Group and Deputy General Manager of Société Générale Japan.
Marex Clearing Services launched in November 2019 to consolidate and advance Marex Spectron’s existing clearing offerings. This includes comprehensive end-to-end clearing and execution services for large wholesale customers, including hedge funds, CTA’s, institutional money managers and pension funds.
Marex Spectron provides connectivity to 37 global exchanges and over the last two years has doubled its balance sheet, principally through the acquisition of a US clearing business.
Marex Clearing Services includes global connectivity and infrastructure, top-tier positioning across multiple markets and global exchanges, as well as proprietary clearing technologies. Since launch, Marex Clearing Services has expanded its global footprint, particularly in North America, where it has made a number of senior hires, including the hire of Chicago-based Peter Ceko as Executive Vice President from ED&F Man.
Ian Lowitt, CEO of Marex Spectron, commented: “Building our global clearing services business has been a high strategic priority and is a fast-growing part of our franchise. With Thomas heading this division, we can leverage our leading market position in metals, energy and agriculture, access to global markets, proprietary technologies and our strong balance sheet. The opportunities to develop this side of our business are immense. Thomas’ experience and track record across all aspects of execution and clearing, including e-Trading, IT development, running operations and risk management, make him the ideal person for this task.”
Thomas added: “I’m delighted to join Marex Spectron and am looking forward to building on the existing solid foundations together with the Marex Clearing Services global team.”