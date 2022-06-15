Marek Dietl Appointed President Of GPW Management Board

The Extraordinary General Meeting of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) has appointed Mr Marek Dietl as President of the Management Board of GPW on 15 June 2022

On 15 June 2022, at the request of the Minister of State Assets acting on behalf of the Treasury of Poland, a shareholder representing 35.01% of the share capital of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW), the Extraordinary General Meeting of GPW has adopted a resolution appointing Mr Marek Dietl as President of the Management Board of GPW for another term of office.

Dr Marek Dietl

Dr Marek Dietl is President of the Management Board of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (since 2017) and Assistant Professor at the Chair of Business Economics, Warsaw School of Economics (SGH; since 2012). In 2012-2013, he was Visiting Fellow at the Department of Economics, University of Essex (UK).

Marek Dietl holds an MA from the Warsaw School of Economics and a PhD from the Institute of Economic Sciences, Polish Academy of Sciences. During his PhD programme, he was a Junior Fellow at the University of Glasgow. In 2008-2012, he was responsible for venture capital fund investments at Krajowy Fundusz Kapitałowy S.A. (KFK), initially as Investment Manager and later as Deputy Director for Investments. Before joining KFK, Marek Dietl worked with Simon-Kicher & Partners, the international consultancy specialised in price management, in Bonn (Germany) and later in Warsaw, where he was promoted from Intern (1999) to Proxy to Leader of the Warsaw office for three years.

Marek Dietl has extensive experience in the financial market. In addition to his four-year engagement at KFK, he completed a two-year programme in finance: EY Executive Studies in Finance. In 2008-2013, he was Mediator at the Court of Arbitration of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF). In 2007-2008, Member of the Supervisory Board of Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego. Since January to September 2017, he sit on the Selection Committee of the fund-of-funds PZU Witelo.

He has experience of work on the Supervisory Boards of listed companies:

Warsaw Stock Exchange: Member of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Strategy Committee, since June 2016 to June 2017. Mercator Medical S.A.: Member of the Supervisory Board, since June 2016 to September 2017. Polnord S.A.: Member of the Supervisory Board, since June 2016 to June 2017. BSC Drukarnia Opakowań S.A.: Member of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee from June 2013 to January 2017. Attende S.A.: Member of the Supervisory Board since June 2013 to September 2017. Midven S.A.: Member of the Supervisory Board in 2013-2014. Techmex S.A.: Member of the Supervisory Board in 2009-2011.

Marek Dietl has experience from work on the authorities of non-public companies as he managed three companies and served on the Supervisory Boards of another 12 companies, including financial market companies: Lib-Leasing (2005-2010); BA Seedfund (2006-2008); Inovo Venture Fund (2013-2014); Zernike Meta-Ventures (2013-2014). Since 2018 he has been the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of KDPW_CCP S.A.

Marek Dietl is engaged in community initiatives and works as an expert. In 2007-2010, he was the social advisor to three successive Presidents of the Energy Regulatory Office. In 2008-2013, he was Mediator at the Court of Arbitration of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF). In 2006-2017 he was Expert, in 2015-2017 Board Member of Instytut Sobieskiego and in 2011-2017 Expert of Business Centre Club, he currently serves as Economic Advisor to the President of Poland. Since 2018, he has been a member of the Federation of European Stock Exchanges. As a university student, he was the co-founder and member of the board and the audit committee of the association ConQuest Consulting.