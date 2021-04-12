March 2021 Monthly Figures At Eurex - OTC Clearing At Eurex Continues To Show Strong Momentum

Following on from a 20 percent year-on-year rise in February, notional outstanding volumes at Eurex grew by 21 percent in March compared to the same month last year – from 17,575 billion to 21,226 billion EUR. Average daily cleared volumes (ADV) jumped by 140 percent – from 75 billion to 181 billion EUR – with the IRS ADV showing a 96 percent rise.
Year-on-year volumes fell back across other areas, largely due to the unprecedented volatility seen at the start of the pandemic in March last year. European equity index derivatives and European interest rate derivatives saw drops in volumes of 51 percent and 3 percent, respectively. However, European equity derivatives posted 7 percent growth – from 32.6 million traded contracts in March 2020 to 34.7 million this year.
In light of last year’s events, a similar picture was seen at Eurex Repo in March. GC Pooling and Repo Market volumes saw year-on-year declines of 59 percent and 22 percent, respectively.
Business overview
|
|
March 2021
|
March 2020
|
Change
|
Financial derivatives: Traded contracts Eurex Exchange
|
European equity index derivatives (million)
|
93.8
|
193.2
|
-51%
|
European interest rate derivatives (million)
|
66.1
|
68.1
|
-3%
|
European equity derivatives (million)
|
34.7
|
32.6
|
+7%
|
Total (million)1
|
195.0
|
296.0
|
-34%
|
OTC Clearing2
|
Notional outstanding volumes (billion EUR)
|
21,226
|
17,575
|
+21%
|
Average daily cleared volumes (billion EUR)
|
181
|
75
|
+140%
|
– Of which Interest Rate Swaps (billion EUR)
|
32
|
16
|
+96%
|
Compression volumes
|
0
|
0
|
N/A
|
Repo: Average monthly term-adjusted volume on Eurex Repo
|
GC Pooling3 (billion EUR)
|
35.0
|
85.7
|
-59%
|
Repo Market (billion EUR)
|
92.9
|
119.7
|
-22%
1 The total number of contracts traded includes other asset classes such as commodities.
2 Notional cleared volumes including post trading events such as compression.
3 Includes all currencies.