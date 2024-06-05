Malta’s Leading eWallet Provider, FIL Selects Temenos To Scale Payment And Banking Services - Finance Incorporated Limited Will Implement Temenos End-To-End Retail Core Banking Solution

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that Finance Incorporated Limited (FIL), the Maltese Electronic Money Institution (EMI) behind the popular Paymix Pro business account, iPaymix eWallet app, and Paymix SoftPOS, has selected Temenos to modernize its digital and core banking capabilities.

FIL will implement Temenos’ end-to-end retail banking solution to improve back-office efficiency, speed up transaction processing and launch new payments and other financial products faster and at lower cost. With Temenos, FIL aims to scale the business and elevate the customer experience to achieve 5x growth over the next five years.

FIL deploys a range of products and services aimed at individual, corporate, and institutional clients. With iPaymix, a friendly eWallet account, customers can sign up for an account and get a Maltese IBAN in minutes, send and receive money via the EURO SEPA network and enjoy contactless payments with a debit Mastercard.

Business customers can choose Paymix Pro and get a dedicated Maltese IBAN and an online portal with multiple user access, and process EUR bulk payments towards multiple beneficiaries.

FIL launched its new softPOS product in Malta and in Germany earlier this year, which will allow merchants to accept card payments on their smartphone through the Paymix SoftPOS app. The app is envisaged to be launched in other EU countries in the near future.

Temenos digital and core banking platform, with a broad and deep set of banking capabilities, will enable FIL to scale these products and services sustainably, and quickly create new banking products with the aim of making payments and transactions easier and more efficient for customers.

Cenk Kahraman, CEO, Finance Incorporated Limited, commented: “We chose Temenos because it has proven expertise with banks, fintechs and payment providers in Malta and across Europe. It also showed it has the most open, secure and scalable banking platform with mature functionality to meet our needs today and in the future.”

Mark Yamin-Ali, Managing Director - Europe, Temenos, said: “We are delighted to welcome FIL as our newest client in Malta. Temenos has a leading presence in the Maltese market with top banks and payment providers operating on our platform. With iPaymix, FIL is creating an intuitive gateway to financial services, and we look forward to supporting the company to grow and expand its range of alternative banking services.”