Malaysia Ministry Of Higher Education And Securities Commission Malaysia Ink MoU To Develop Capital Market Graduate Programme

The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) and the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today to jointly develop the Capital Market Graduate Programme (CMGP).

CMGP aims to improve the knowledge and employability of 9,000 public and private university graduates, particularly for the capital market industry, over three years. It is also funded through an allocation of RM30 million by the Capital Market Development Fund (CMDF), a fund managed by the capital market industry.

The MoU was signed by the SC Chairman, Dato’ Seri Dr. Awang Adek Hussin and the Deputy Director General of Higher Education, who is also serving the duties of Director General of Higher Education, Mr. Ahmad Rizal Adnan, and was witnessed by the Minister of Higher Education, YB Dato' Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

The CMGP, which is expected to be launched by Prime Minister, YAB Dato’ Seri

Anwar Ibrahim in the near future, is spearheaded by the SC in collaboration with MOHE, the Ministry of Finance, Bursa Malaysia and senior representatives of the capital market industry.

The programme, which is expected to address the shortage of skilled manpower in the capital market industry will help produce graduates who are more prepared to be employed in the capital market. This will reduce the deficit of skilled talent in the capital market and simultaneously improve graduate employability.

Among the scopes of cooperation outlined in the MoU are: