Malaysia Ministry Of Higher Education And Securities Commission Malaysia Ink MoU To Develop Capital Market Graduate Programme

The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) and the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today to jointly develop the Capital Market Graduate Programme (CMGP).
CMGP aims to improve the knowledge and employability of 9,000 public and private university graduates, particularly for the capital market industry, over three years. It is also funded through an allocation of RM30 million by the Capital Market Development Fund (CMDF), a fund managed by the capital market industry.
The MoU was signed by the SC Chairman, Dato’ Seri Dr. Awang Adek Hussin and the Deputy Director General of Higher Education, who is also serving the duties of Director General of Higher Education, Mr. Ahmad Rizal Adnan, and was witnessed by the Minister of Higher Education, YB Dato' Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.
The CMGP, which is expected to be launched by Prime Minister, YAB Dato’ Seri
Anwar Ibrahim in the near future, is spearheaded by the SC in collaboration with MOHE, the Ministry of Finance, Bursa Malaysia and senior representatives of the capital market industry.
The programme, which is expected to address the shortage of skilled manpower in the capital market industry will help produce graduates who are more prepared to be employed in the capital market. This will reduce the deficit of skilled talent in the capital market and simultaneously improve graduate employability.
Among the scopes of cooperation outlined in the MoU are:
- Increase awareness among graduates of the multi-disciplinary career opportunities in the Malaysian capital market industry;
- Build basic capacity among graduates in fields related to the Malaysian capital market;
- Promote CMGP through lectures and career fairs to create a steady stream of graduate talent for the Malaysian capital market;
- Collaborate with senior representatives of Bursa Malaysia and the capital market industry, as well as Vice Chancellors from major local universities, with full commitment to implementing the core and main activities of the CMGP; and
- Identify qualified graduates to participate in structured programmes managed by the Securities Industry Development Corporation (SIDC) and the CMGP Leadership Development and Job Placement Programme.