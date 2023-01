In the year 2022, the market transacted a total of 1,402,901,021 shares at a total consideration of MK51,719,845,760.25 (US$43,751,349.63) in 4,271 trades. In the corresponding period 2021, the market transacted a total of 1,301,122,424 shares at a total consideration of MK37,690,252,891.52 (US$43,751,349.63) in 3,304 trades. This reflects a 7.82% increase in share volume traded and a 37.22% (23.63% in US Dollar terms) increase in share value traded.

