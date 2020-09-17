Major Financial Institutions Increase Trading Technology Performance - Deploying Latest Low-Latency FIX Engine From Chronicle Software

Two tier-one capital markets organisations have upgraded their trading platform performance, choosing the latest trading software provided by Chronicle Software (Chronicle), a specialist provider of low-latency technology solutions for the financial services industry.
The first, a global tier-one investment bank, has selected Chronicle FIX to replace its existing FIX engines, beginning with Equities and then continuing across all asset classes. Chronicle has a longstanding relationship with the bank and has previously achieved significant functional and performance improvements across their connectivity and integration layers.
The second, a major North American financial markets infrastructure provider, will be replacing their current supplier. Chronicle FIX demonstrated consistently faster performance when benchmarked against multiple FIX Engines, including the incumbent.
The decision to choose Chronicle was enhanced by two additional factors:
- A pricing model that ensured the costs and budget requirements were fully transparent, with costs remaining fixed even as the number of connections and servers increase over time.
- Full access to the source code that delivered flexibility in development and deployment. The perpetual licensing model ensures that as in-house skills and experience of Chronicle’s products are developed, the client’s own technology team is able to deliver solutions across the business.
Peter Lawrey, CEO of Chronicle Software, commented: “It is exciting that as we continue to expand our portfolio of global institutional clients we are becoming increasingly recognised as a major supplier of high-throughput, performant and scalable Java-based FIX solutions.”
He added “We have always prioritised research and development activity to ensure that our technology is consistently ahead of the rest of the field.”
In response to requests from the growing client base Chronicle has also recently introduced a number of product enhancements.
- High Availability as standard, providing built-in failover support.
- EBS Live Ultra and Refinitiv SBE new
- ITCH functionality to enable FIX and ITCH connections to coexist.
- FIX Load Balancer and Router, across multiple engines, including the ability to listen to two streams simultaneously or fail over between streams.
Chronicle Software will be participating in the EMEA Trading Conference on Friday, September 18, 2020.