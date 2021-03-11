Macro Hive Becomes First Ever Full Service Financial Research Firm To Accept Bitcoin For Payment

Macro Hive, a leading independent research provider for investors, is now the first full service financial research firms in the world to accept cryptocurrency for its services. Having partnered with CoinPayments, the world’s largest cryptocurrency payments processor, Macro Hive now accepts Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum for both its retail products. This is in response to increasing demand from customers to use new technologies and demonstrates the increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies in the traditional economy. Macro Hive joins Tesla, Microsoft and Shopify in accepting bitcoin for payments.
“Whether you are bitcoin enthusiast or bitcoin cynic, there is no denying the increasing acceptance of bitcoin and other crypto currencies in the traditional financial system. At Macro Hive, we stand ready to adopt the latest innovations to provide what our clients need,” said Bilal Hafeez, founder and CEO of Macro Hive.
Macro Hive was launched in summer 2019 to disrupt the research industry by offering institutional quality research to retail investors. Part of this was to provide coverage on new asset classes such as bitcoin that were adopted early by retail investors. But Macro Hive also innovated on the delivery of research. This included creating its own social media platform for members to interact on outside of Twitter and Facebook. Accepting crypto currencies for payments of subscriptions is the latest innovation by Macro Hive.
You can learn more about Macro Hive by visiting www.macrohive.com.
CoinPayments is the easiest, fastest and most secure way for merchants worldwide to transact in cryptocurrencies. It is the first and largest cryptocurrency payments processor with more than US $10 billion in total transactions to date, while supporting more than 2,065 coins, and is the preferred cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and eCommerce platform providers worldwide. Founded in 2013, CoinPayments is dedicated to providing clients with fast, secure and user-friendly crypto payment APIs, shopping cart plugins, digital wallets, and a host of other solutions supporting cryptocurrency payment applications. Learn more at: https://www.coinpayments.net/