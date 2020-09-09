LuxSE Welcomes Saxo Bank As Trading Member

The Danish fintech leader Saxo Bank A/S and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) today celebrated Saxo Bank’s new status as a Trading Member of LuxSE.
The announcement marks an important step forward for both institutions, as the door to LuxSE’s more than 37,000 securities is now open to Saxo Bank’s 620,000 international clients, including all sustainable securities displayed on the Luxembourg Green Exchange (LGX).
Unlocking diverse investments
Today’s news brings an exciting new addition to Saxo Bank’s already extensive offering by unlocking further possibilities of portfolio diversification for its clients. As the world’s leading exchange for the listing of international debt securities, LuxSE gives investors access to a wealth of international instruments and unrivalled entry to the world’s sustainable securities.
“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Saxo Bank as a new trading member. Investors are one of the driving forces behind the economic recovery from COVID-19, and our role is to facilitate transparent trading through secure and reliable platforms on our regulated markets. Saxo Bank’s client-centric approach and advanced technological capabilities make it a strong addition to our list of trading members,” commented Robert Scharfe, CEO of LuxSE.
Investing in the future
Founded in 1992, Saxo Bank A/S is Denmark’s leading, regulated bank for online trading and investment, with a strong global footprint. The bank’s trading platforms, SaxoTraderGO,SaxoTraderPRO and SaxoInvestor process around 125,000 trades per day. Saxo Bank is LuxSE’s first Scandinavian-based trading member.
Henrik Juel Villberg, Global Head of Trading & Market Access at Saxo Bank added: “We aim to be the best facilitator in global capital markets for our clients. By joining the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, we expand our international multi-asset offering, particularly in bonds and equities. We look forward to offering our clients better prices and deeper liquidity as a result. Over the past years and particularly in 2020, we have had significant growth in the number of clients looking to take control over their investments. This is an important trend that we hope to support by also joining the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.”
Enhancing trading options for smaller-sized trades
Addressing the needs of professional and private investors looking for opportunities in small-scale trading, the Luxembourg Stock Exchange established LuxXPrime last year, a specific trading window on LuxSE’s trading platform dedicated to retail-sized orders in fixed-income securities. The LuxXPrime selection now counts more than 900 securities, including 150 green, social and sustainability bonds. As a Trading Member of LuxSE, Saxo Bank—as well as its clients—get automatic access to LuxXPrime.