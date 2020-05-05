LuxSE Launches LGX Academy To Boost Sustainable Finance Education

Sustainable finance experts from the Luxembourg Green Exchange (LGX), the world’s leading platform for sustainable securities, today celebrated the official launch of the LGX Academy. The academy offers tailor-made lectures on a broad range of topics linked to sustainable finance, thereby allowing participants to enrich their knowledge in this field and gain a deeper understanding of sustainable finance market practices.
With this initiative, LuxSE broadens the overall market understanding of the foundation of sustainable finance, promotes inclusive investment products and helps direct future capital flows towards sustainable investment projects.
“Many financial institutions and investors would like to contribute to sustainable development, but they lack the necessary market knowledge. The LGX team has frequently been asked to share its knowledge and experience both at regulatory and practical levels. One of the missions of an exchange is to ensure investor protection and this starts with raising awareness and education. This is exactly what we intend to achieve with the LGX Academy,” explained Julie Becker, Deputy CEO of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and Founder of LGX.
Joining forces for education
The LGX Academy, as part of LuxSE, has been granted the status of ‘Gestionnaire d’un Organisme de Formation Professionnelle Continue’ by the Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg. To increase its scope and capacity, the LGX Academy has entered into a partnership with Luxembourg’s House of Training in the field of executive sustainable finance education. The collaboration with House of Training marks an important milestone in both institutions’ efforts to provide the market with innovative learning solutions in the field of sustainable finance.
“Together with LGX, we are very proud to help broadening the development of expertise in sustainable finance, one of the important contemporary challenges not only of Luxembourg’s financial centre but also of the EU,” commented Luc Henzig, CEO of House of Training.
Tailor-made courses
The LGX Academy provides certified, tailor-made trainings to financial professionals and students seeking an in-depth understanding of the principles and foundations of sustainable finance, as well as its underlying drivers and related market practices.
In a first phase, three courses are available along with an in-depth glossary and knowledge sharing resource section: 1. Fundamentals in sustainable finance, 2. Products and Standards and 3. Taxonomies, Reporting and External Reviews. The courses are organised in small groups and are adapted to the level of understanding of the participants, which—regardless of background—share the ambition to contribute to a more inclusive and low-carbon economy.
Sustainable finance education in high demand
Over the past months, the LGX Academy has worked with internationally recognised institutions such as the International Finance Corporation, Banque Internationale à Luxembourg and the University of Luxembourg to provide sustainable finance trainings on a national and international level, including previous trainings in Luxembourg and Stockholm.
As the world’s leading platform for green, social and sustainability bonds worldwide, the LGX Academy lecturers are already in high demand for sustainable finance courses and presentations in Europe and beyond.
For more information about the LGX Academy and available courses, go to www.lgxacademy.com.
The free webinar Green, Social and Sustainability Bonds in the context of COVID-19: Challenges and Opportunities will be held on 26 May at 15:00 CET. To register, go to https://lgxhub.bourse.lu/en/academy/webinar-thematic-bonds-in-the-context-of-covid-19