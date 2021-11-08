LuxSE And Nigeria’s FMDQ Securities Exchange Sign Listing Agent & Cooperation Agreement

In a virtual signing ceremony, held jointly in Luxembourg and Lagos, Nigeria, the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) and FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange), a subsidiary of FMDQ Holdings PLC, (FMDQ Group), Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure group, today announced that the two institutions have executed a Listing Agent and Cooperation Agreement to facilitate the dual listing of securities issued by financial institutions and corporates domiciled in Nigeria on both FMDQ Exchange and LuxSE markets.
The signing ceremony took place during a special hybrid event which marked the Official Launch Ceremony of the premier Green Exchange in Nigeria, FMDQ Green Exchange.
“We are pleased to enter into this cooperation agreement with FMDQ Exchange and work together to create synergies and connections across our markets. Cooperation between global capital markets is crucial, and partnership is needed for developing countries to mitigate and adapt to climate change. I would like to congratulate FMDQ Exchange on the launch of the FMDQ Green Exchange and I look forward to further exploring new fields of cooperation in the area of green finance,” said LuxSE CEO, Julie Becker.
Uniting capital markets
As part of the cooperation agreement, the two institutions will work together to enable Nigerian issuers with securities listed on FMDQ Exchange, to tap into international capital markets and access the international investment community by providing a secondary listing venue at LuxSE.
Ms Tumi Sekoni, Managing Director, FMDQ Exchange, said “Indeed, we are excited to be executing a Listing Agent & Cooperation Agreement with LuxSE, and hopeful that this partnership will birth an avenue for FMDQ Exchange and LuxSE to achieve formidable market cooperation and promote even greater information symmetry for the benefit of the Nigerian and global financial markets”
Working together towards global goals
Against the backdrop of COP26 in Glasgow, the signing ceremony coincided with the launch of Nigeria’s premier Green Exchange, the FMDQ Green Exchange, an information platform dedicated to promoting green and sustainable debt securities listed on FMDQ Exchange, as well as facilitating transparency, good governance and the growth of sustainable finance in Nigeria.
LuxSE, home to the Luxembourg Green Exchange (LGX), the world’s first and leading platform dedicated to sustainable securities, supports the growth of sustainable finance in Nigeria and other emerging markets through capacity building, educational programmes and the sharing of best practices.