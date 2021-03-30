Luxembourg’s Leading Bank, Spuerkeess, Selects Gresham Technologies’ Clareti Control Solution

Gresham Technologies plc (Gresham), the leading software and services company that specialises in providing solutions for data integrity and control, banking integration, and payments and cash management, is pleased to announce a new Clareti contract win with Spuerkeess, the largest national financial institution in Luxembourg.
Following a successful proof-of-concept process, Spuerkeess has selected Gresham’s Clareti Control solution to support its implementation of a new order management system. Clareti Control will be used to ensure the accuracy of trading data and create a number of automated controls across the business.
Clareti Control will also enable Spuerkeess teams to become more self-sufficient in onboarding new reconciliations and making updates as required, minimising dependence on specialist IT and vendor support. In addition, the solution will support a move towards an environment where controls are simpler, more efficient, and can be managed effectively by the business themselves, freeing up staff to focus on more complex, value-adding tasks.
Gresham CEO Ian Manocha adds, “We are delighted to be working with Spuerkeess to bring increased control and efficiency to their business. This is another excellent example of how the flexibility of the Clareti platform enables firms to take a self-service approach to onboarding and managing their controls.”