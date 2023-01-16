Luke Hornsby ACSI Of EY Appointed As New Chair Of The CISI Young Professionals’ Network Committee

Luke Hornsby ACSI (below), Senior Consultant within the Wealth & Asset Management Risk & Regulatory Advisory practice at EY, has been appointed as the new Chair of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment Young Professionals’ Network (YPN) committee. Luke takes over from Emma Dobson MCSI of Santander UK.





Luke has worked in financial services since 2018 and joined EY’s Business Consulting practice in 2022 as a Senior Consultant, where his responsibilities see him working with EY’s Wealth and Asset Management clients on a range of Regulatory and Non-Financial Risk topics. Luke supports clients in understanding their regulatory obligations within the UK, identifying, and understanding their business and conduct risks, and implementing change to meet ever-evolving regulatory requirements. He has a focus on supporting wealth management clients in providing good outcomes to their clients and delivering their services in the best interest of retail consumers.

He is currently pursuing the CISI Level 6 Diploma in Investment Compliance and holds the CISI Investment Advice Diploma and Investment Operations Certificate. He also has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics from the University of Greenwich.

Commenting on his appointment, Luke said: “I am thrilled to be taking on the role as Chair of the CISI YPN committee and I would like to thank the outgoing Chair, Emma, for her fantastic work over the previous years. Emma and the committee have laid excellent foundations to build upon and I hope to continue driving forward the valuable work our committee does in providing Young Professionals with access to Career Development opportunities, mentoring, networking, support and technical expertise. I am thoroughly looking forward to the various CPD, social, and networking events ahead.”

Tracy Vegro, CISI Chief Executive said: “I am delighted to welcome Luke as he steps up to take on this important role and all of us at CISI look forward to working with him as Chair of the CISI YPN committee. It is an exciting time for CISI members with many new projects, such as the mentoring programme, designed to assist Young Professionals build their careers, proving invaluable to members. I also want to offer my thanks to Emma for all the excellent work she has done over the last few years chairing the Committee.”

Forthcoming events for the CISI Young Professionals Network include: