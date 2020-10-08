Ludovic Blanquet Joins smartTrade As Chief Product And Strategic Planning Officer - The Appointment Will Help Shape smartTrade’s Vision To Deliver The Leading Cross-Asset eTrading Solution For Its Customers.

smartTrade Technologies today announces that Ludovic Blanquet has joined as Chief Product and Strategic Planning Officer. Ludovic will support smartTrade to deliver world class integrated eTrading solutions.
Ludovic brings 20 years of industry experience to the role. He joins from Finastra where he was the Global Head of Product Strategy across its five lines of business. Prior to this, he built Credit Agricole APAC’s global equities trading platform and was APAC regional director for SmartStream, a corporate banking software vendor. Ludovic has experience working across multiple international markets having lived in Tokyo, London and Singapore during his career.
Ludovic will help shape smartTrade’s vision to deliver the leading cross-asset eTrading solution, capitalising on its market leading eFX LiquidityFX (LFX) cloud offering. Now based in London, Ludovic will lead a team of strategy and product managers responsible for designing and delivering on the future product roadmap in collaboration with smartTrade’s ecosystem of customers, partners, and liquidity providers.
David Vincent, CEO, smartTrade said, “Drawing on his business leadership experience, Ludovic will provide fresh insights to our product priorities as we help our clients and the wider industry to further modernise capital markets technology. In this new era, staying ahead of the market structure and technology evolution is more important than ever to help market participants seeking higher returns.”
Ludovic Blanquet said, “smartTrade is uniquely positioned to support the digitisation of trading across all asset classes. LFX end-to-end solution is a reliable, recognised leader delivering peace of mind to its clients – and this has certainly been tested in recent volatile markets. I’m truly excited to join smartTrade’s team and contribute to the further growth of smartTrade’s ecosystem.”
Ludovic will report to smartTrade CEO, David Vincent. He holds an Msc. in Computer Science from the Grenoble University and a Master in Business from the Kedge Business school in Marseille, France.
