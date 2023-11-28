LTX By Broadridge Named First Runner Up In The 2023 Gartner® Eye On Innovation Awards - LTX’s Bondgpt Recognized For Innovation In Financial Services

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), has been named as the first runner up in the 2023 Gartner Eye on Innovation Awards for Financial Services in the Americas for LTX’s BondGPT application. The awards recognize financial services companies for their innovative use of technology to drive best-in-class initiatives. All submissions are assessed by Gartner, and finalists are selected by benchmarking against world-class performance standards across three regions: APAC, EMEA and the Americas. The awards spotlight cutting-edge initiatives among banks, insurers, investment firms, payment providers, and lenders from across the globe. Now in its 9th edition, the 2023 honorees were chosen from a record-breaking number of 400 nominations from more than 200 financial services institutions. Honorees were assessed by Gartner and a panel of industry judges, and finalists were selected by benchmarking against world-class performance standards across APAC, EMEA and the Americas.

“We are pleased to have been named first runner up in the 2023 Gartner Eye on Innovation Awards,” said Jim Kwiatkowski, CEO of LTX. We believe “The recognition is a testament to the efforts of our talented and dedicated teams, who work passionately to deliver the next generation of solutions that answer the needs of our institutional fixed income trading clients today.”

Broadridge continues to evolve along with the industries it serves. LTX’s BondGPT application is the first of its kind, leveraging generative AI to answer complex bond-related questions. The conversational interface allows users to efficiently identify bonds and ask detailed questions about markets, sectors, issuers, trading activity, and trends to help them construct portfolios and identify trading opportunities.

“In an industry as competitive as the financial services industry, our clients look to us to help them deliver results,” said Joseph Lo, Head of Enterprise Platforms at Broadridge. We believe, “This award is the embodiment of the innovation and collaboration that LTX and Broadridge are driving with our clients as we help them address new and persistent business challenges.”

