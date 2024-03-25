LTX By Broadridge Integrates With TS Imagine To Improve Fixed Income Liquidity Access For Mutual Buy-Side Clients

LTX, an AI-powered fixed income trading platform and subsidiary of global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), today announced a successful integration with TS Imagine’s Fixed Income Execution Management System, TradeSmart Fixed Income (TradeSmart). The integration offers mutual buy-side clients improved pre-trade transparency, price discovery and better access to aggregated liquidity within their existing workflows.

“Workflow integration has always been a key element to the LTX strategy as part of our mission to simplify and optimize, embedding new, innovative capabilities within the screens that our clients are familiar with,” said AJ Cass, Head of Market Structure and Liquidity, LTX. “We’re pleased to integrate with TS Imagine, bringing pre-trade transparency and trading efficiencies to our mutual clients’ workflows.”

LTX’s corporate bond trading capabilities are now accessible directly within TradeSmart Fixed Income. In addition to LTX order staging, TradeSmart Fixed Income users can submit their indications of interest (IOIs) into the LTX Liquidity Cloud®. The Liquidity Cloud is LTX’s network of thousands of sell-side axes and anonymous buy-side indications of interest (IOIs). Proprietary analysis in the Liquidity Cloud identifies Cloud Matches, real-time indications of natural contra interest in the Liquidity Cloud, the strength of which are measured by Cloud Match Scores. As part of the integration, Cloud Match Scores update dynamically on TradeSmart screens to reflect real-time, available natural liquidity.

“Integrating with LTX further enhances the price discovery capabilities available to our clients by offering differentiated liquidity and the ability to manage the entire lifecycle of a trade on a single platform,” said Spencer Lee, Chief Markets Officer of TS Imagine.