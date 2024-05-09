LTX By Broadridge Integrates With MultiLynq To Deliver Accelerated Trading Connectivity

LTX, a subsidiary of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR), today announced its integration with MultiLynq, a leading provider of electronic fixed income trading connectivity and integration solutions, to accelerate connectivity to the LTX platform. Solutions like MultiLynq assist dealers and other market participants in more quickly onboarding to LTX, joining the 35+ dealers and 90+ asset managers already on the AI-powered corporate bond trading platform.

“Most dealers and asset managers are challenged prioritizing their scarce technical resources to complete multiple critical technical projects,” said Jim Kwiatkowski, CEO of LTX. “Our partnership with MultiLynq will assist many clients in reducing time to market and quickening access to LTX’s AI-powered pre-trade tools including BondGPT as well as our innovative RFQ+ and RFX trading protocols.”

Through MultiLynq, dealers can more easily integrate LTX into their existing infrastructure, avoiding the need to deploy their own resources by leveraging MultiLynq’s high-performance API and team of industry experts. The integration will offer an alternative to direct connection, facilitating a swift and flexible implementation process and resulting in time- and cost-savings. Users can now effortlessly integrate with LTX while retaining their preferred front-end interfaces and communicating with downstream systems, ensuring seamless workflows.

"This collaboration reinforces our continued commitment to offering fixed income market participants a seamless and cost-effective solution for accessing world-class trading venues like LTX,” said MultiLynq Co-Founder, Patrick Scheideler. “By enhancing connectivity and speeding up access to LTX, we are breaking down technology barriers and creating greater efficiency for fixed income market participants."

