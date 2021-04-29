LSEG To Complete Divestment Of Borsa Italiana Group To Euronext

London Stock Exchange Group plc (“LSEG” or the “Company”) notes the announcement from Euronext N.V. (“Euronext”) and confirms that it expects to close the divestment of London Stock Exchange Group Holdings Italia S.p.A. and its business (the “Borsa Italiana Group”) to Euronext for a total cash consideration of €4,443,860,471 today.
As communicated in LSEG’s shareholder circular published on 14 October 2020, LSEG’s intention is to use the net proceeds from the Borsa Italiana Group divestment to repay indebtedness related to the Refinitiv acquisition and for general corporate purposes.