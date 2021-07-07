LSEG Statement On Wise's Direct Listing

Wise complated its Direct Listing on the London Stock Exchange today.
Julia Hoggett, CEO, London Stock Exchange plc said :
“The successful admission of Wise via its Direct Listing demonstrates the flexibility of the London market, providing companies with another route to go public on London Stock Exchange and help ensure the UK’s public markets remain attractive for both high-growth innovative businesses and for a broad range of investors.”
“Wise joining the Main Market through its Direct Listing demonstrates that global tech companies can build, scale-up and go public in London. London offers access to deep pools of international capital, alongside high standards of corporate governance and effective regulations.”
As background, the LSE can confirm that based on the market cap, this is the largest tech listing on London Stock Exchange to date. Additionally, it is the largest ever UK company to sole list on London Stock Exchange, ie not already have another listing on another exchange.