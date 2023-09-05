BV_Trial Banner.gif
LSEG Looks To Blockchain For Cross-Asset Digital Markets Business

Date 05/09/2023

The London Stock Exchange Group is exploring the use of blockchain technology to create a seamless and efficient digital market ecosystem for capital raising and asset transfers.

 

This move comes as other financial institutions are also recognizing the potential of blockchain to streamline the issuance and trading of financial assets. LSEG is not focusing on cryptocurrencies, but instead aims to enhance the efficiency and transparency of traditional asset transactions.

The LSEG is considering the establishment of a separate legal entity for its digital markets business and is engaging with regulators and government entities to ensure compliance. LSEG aims to have this digital market ecosystem operational within a year, pending necessary regulatory approvals.

