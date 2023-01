London Stock Exchange Group plc (the "Company") announces that Don Robert, Chair of the Company, will join the Board of Keywords Studios plc ("Keywords") as an independent Non-Executive Director and Chair-designate with effect from 1 February 2023. Don will assume the role of Chair of Keywords at its Annual General Meeting to be held on 26 May 2023.

This notification satisfies the Company's obligations under paragraph 9.6.14(2) of the Listing Rules.