LSEG Announces The Launch Of DataScope Warehouse

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) today announces the launch of DataScope Warehouse, a cloud- based ready -to- use enterprise data solution.

DataScope Warehouse provides customers with cloud-based access to LSEG's comprehensive fixed income and equity data records. The solution supports Structured Query Language (SQL), enabling users to explore and query the Pricing and Reference database. It also facilitates cloud collaboration, granting customers access to LSEG data via any cloud partner.

LSEG customers will benefit from immediate and total access via a direct share to the full database of record for fixed income, bank loans and legal entity data, as well as coverage of global equities, derivatives, and funds from more than 180 exchanges worldwide, including in emerging markets.

LSEG Pricing Data Service provides independent, transparent, and accurate evaluated pricing covering over 2.8 million fixed income securities and derivatives. This includes Hard-to-Value assets in core and emerging markets, spanning core sectors and industries. LSEG Reference Data provides global coverage of more than 80 million active and matured financial instruments across an extensive range of asset classes.

DataScope Warehouse initially will be delivered via Snowflake cloud infrastructure with more cloud providers scheduled to be rolled out through 2025.

Kristin Hochstein, Global Head of Pricing and Reference Services commented, “Our customers are looking for flexible solutions that allow them to consume as much data as they need exactly when they need it. The launch of DataScope Warehouse will be key in enabling our customers to spend less time on data remediation and more on discovering insights and boosting productivity in their businesses.