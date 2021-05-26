LSEG Announces Executive Committee Changes

- David Craig, Group Head, Data & Analytics and CEO, Refinitiv to leave LSEG at end of 2021
- Andrea Remyn Stone appointed Group Head, Data & Analytics
LSEG plc (London Stock Exchange Group) announces that, with the integration of Refinitiv now well underway, David Craig will leave the Group at the end of 2021.
Andrea Remyn Stone will become Group Head, Data & Analytics, effective 1 July, 2021. Andrea, currently Chief Product Officer, Data & Analytics, will work closely with David to ensure a smooth transition of operational and integration priorities over the coming months. David Craig will then operate in an advisory capacity to the Group until the end of 2021.
David Schwimmer, Chief Executive Officer, LSEG:
“I want to thank David for his partnership in driving the acquisition to completion and his valuable contribution to the integration, which is progressing at pace. I am delighted we have a world class executive of Andrea’s calibre to further develop our data, analytics and index capabilities.
“With credit to David, he took a long term view when he first recruited Andrea. Her appointment reflects the leadership bench strength in place across LSEG and our emphasis on developing strong talent.”
David Craig, Group Head of Data & Analytics and CEO, Refinitiv:
“It has been a privilege to lead the change and innovation in the Refinitiv business for the last nine and a half years. I am humbled by the commitment and hard work of our people and the partnership with the financial industry throughout this time, especially during the COVID-19 crisis.
“From the original separation out of Thomson Reuters to completing the sale of Refinitiv earlier this year, I am enormously proud of everything we have achieved and the potential for the business as part of LSEG. Now, with the integration firmly on track and a strong performance in our first quarter as a combined business, I will support Andrea with the leadership transition we have been preparing for.”
Andrea Remyn Stone, Chief Product Officer, Data & Analytics:
“I am honoured to be asked to lead the Data & Analytics division of LSEG. The team is laser focused on delivering the integration, the benefits it brings for our customers and the growth it will secure for LSEG.
“As the global financial community faces rapid change, we are uniquely positioned to partner with our customers to deliver the innovative data, analytics and investment insight solutions they need.”