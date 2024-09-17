LSEG And National Bank Of Serbia Launch New Market Tracker Tool To Enhance Financial Transparency

LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) and the National Bank of Serbia announced the launch of the LSEG Market Tracker, designed to enhance market transparency and automate regulatory compliance. This collaboration aims to provide real-time monitoring and reporting of financial trades, marking a significant milestone in Serbia’s financial market modernization.

LSEG Market Tracker offers a robust, scalable platform that integrates seamlessly with existing financial systems. It provides comprehensive coverage of trades across multiple asset classes, including foreign exchange, fixed income, and money markets, delivering accurate and timely insights that empower regulators and financial institutions to make informed decisions​​.

Nadim Najjar, Managing Director, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, LSEG, stated, "We are thrilled to collaborate with the National Bank of Serbia to launch the LSEG Market Tracker. This initiative aligns with our commitment to driving innovation in financial markets and supporting regulators in achieving greater transparency and efficiency."

Madam Governor Jorgovanka Tabaković, National Bank of Serbia, commented, "The introduction of the LSEG Market Tracker enables National Bank of Serbia to raise the quality of domestic money markets monitoring by providing insight into transaction data in real time. This advanced technology will enhance our ability to monitor market activities and act switfly and efficiently, ensuring a fair and transparent trading environment that attracts both domestic and international investors."

The LSEG Market Tracker enables seamless reporting of trades executed on LSEG and third-party venues into a single real-time stream, assisting the National Bank of Serbia in tracking and monitoring trading activity within its jurisdiction.

By leveraging LSEG's market-leading data analytics and reporting capabilities, the National Bank of Serbia will benefit from enhanced oversight of market participants, ultimately fostering a more robust and competitive financial ecosystem​​.