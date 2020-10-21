Low Latency Trading Solutions Vendor Continues Asian Expansion - Chronicle Software Opens Singapore Office To Meet Growing Demand And FX Opportunities

The changing dynamics of the currency markets in the Asia-Pacific region is driving trading venues and market participants to invest in trading infrastructure to compete. Chronicle Software (Chronicle), a multi-asset low latency trading software provider, has expanded its global footprint with an office in Singapore to serve as an additional local base to support these requirements across the region.
In line with the region’s rapid development, the diverse currency markets in Asia are continuing to show strong growth. Over the last four years, Chronicle has seen increasing demand from local trading venues and market participants needing to build low latency, high performance trading capability to capitalise on these opportunities.
Chronicle combines fast, reliable and scalable low latency trading software with the commercial model that passes the source code to the client, allowing them to build their own IP over Chronicle’s high performant core infrastructure components.
This is a unique proposition that takes away the build or buy decision for financial institutions, giving them the best of both worlds. It helps them to build new, faster trading workflows in a fraction of the time and cost, and without the risk of traditional models.
The Singapore office will firmly establish Chronicle’s longstanding Asia-Pacific presence, where it already supports several large clients. Recent projects include:
- New Malaysian cryptocurrency exchange, developed with Chronicle
- Platform enhancements for two global cryptocurrency exchanges headquartered in the region
- Infrastructure to support FX Trading for a major regional bank
Peter Lawrey, CEO of Chronicle Software: “This is a very exciting time for Chronicle, Asia-Pacific has been a major contributor to our recent growth. This new office puts us close to the market so we can continue to provide the best possible service and expand across both the region and asset classes.” He added “We are currently hiring so please do get in touch”
The Singapore office, along with the existing office in Australia supports Chronicle’s goals to create strong development and support centres worldwide, close to its customers and the major electronic marketplaces.
With an open source heritage, Chronicle software underpins the most demanding, sub-millisecond trading applications for some of the world’s largest financial institutions – investment banks, hedge funds and crypto exchanges. It provides complex yet routine core trading infrastructure using a microservices approach, providing a framework to free up developers to build custom capabilities that drive the greatest value.