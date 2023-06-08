Louise Brinkmann Named Head Of New CanDeal Benchmarks Unit

CanDeal, a leading provider of electronic Canadian fixed income marketplace solutions, data, and information services, has launched a new division to focus exclusively on benchmark administration and related services. Compliance veteran Louise Brinkmann has been named Head of CanDeal Benchmark Solutions, responsible for ensuring that its benchmark services are implemented with robust governance and control frameworks, including adherence to CSA MI 25-102 and applicable IOSCO Principles for Financial Benchmarks.

Brinkmann has over 25 years of compliance experience, leading multi-functional, regionally dispersed teams in government and the broader public sector. Prior to joining CanDeal Benchmark Solutions, she was Chief Audit Executive at the Ontario Securities Commission, providing independent, objective assurance and advice on the adequacy and effectiveness of control frameworks, risk management and governance processes. Brinkmann has spent more than a decade as a senior leader in the Ontario Public Service (OPS) transforming government service delivery with a focus on enhancing controls and reducing risk.

“We are excited that our new CanDeal Benchmark Solutions business will pave the way forward for the market, with greater accuracy, trust and transparency, for critically important reference rates. To lead this business, we required an individual with the experience and precision to ensure our new benchmark services meet global regulatory standards through a strong understanding of all governance and control requirements,” said Andre Craig, President of CanDeal Data and Analytics. “Louise was the obvious appointment for us given her fantastic track record and experience”

CanDeal is currently working with CARR (Canadian Alternative Reference Rate Working Group) to develop a 1- and 3-month Term CORRA benchmark, to be launched in September 2023. Term CORRA will be produced and managed, subject to all necessary regulatory approvals, by CanDeal Benchmark Solutions as the benchmark administrator and with TMX Datalinx, TMX Group’s information services division, providing the licensing and distribution capabilities.

“I’m very excited to be joining CanDeal Benchmark Solutions and working with the team and our partners to launch the Term CORRA benchmark rates ,” said Brinkmann, who is based in Toronto. “I have long admired CanDeal as an organization that prides itself on its service to customers and in fostering innovation to meet the needs of changing markets.”

One of the key principles that the design of a benchmark should take into account is the relative size of the underlying market from which the benchmark is created compared to the exposure that references the benchmark. For more background on how Term CORRA has been designed to be a robust benchmark, based on market observations and adherence to IOSCO’s Principles for Financial Benchmarks, visit here .