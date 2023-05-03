Lorenz Voss Named As Avelacom’s US Managing Director

Avelacom, the Latvian-based ultra-low latency network, IT infrastructure, and data provider for the financial services industry, today announces a significant expansion of its US operations and the appointment of a new Managing Director of the US market.

Lorenz Voss will be responsible for building out Avelacom’s market share in North America. This includes strengthening relationships with existing clients, increasing sales, hiring new team members, and initiating and overseeing network deployments. He will be based in Avelacom's new office in Chicago.

Lorenz Voss joins Avelacom from Tower Research Capital, a trading and technology company, known for its global, multi-asset platform, designed to support automated quantitative trading. His former role at Tower Research was supervising the company’s low latency platform development including budgeting, outsourcing and strategic sourcing. Voss has also held senior positions at GTT, Perseus Telecom and Trading Technologies.

The US expansion will allow Avelacom’s US clients (such as proprietary trading firms and banks) to move into more markets with new market making and arbitrage opportunities. This will cover all asset classes (equities, fixed income, rates, commodities, FX and crypto). This builds on Avelacom’s previous network expansions in APAC, Middle East and Latin America regions.

Lorenz Voss, Managing Director of Avelacom, US, said: “America is the world’s largest market and we see lots of opportunities where our solutions are in high demand. Avelacom will be the preferred choice. Avelacom is ambitious and energetic with great plans to enhance network solutions and improve low latency connectivity for global markets.”

Aleksey Larichev, CEO of Avelacom, said: “We are excited to welcome Lorenz to our team. He brings more than 15 years’ experience in both the telecom and capital markets industries in the US, which is a great asset for us. He will be a key part of our further journey of growth and new developments.”