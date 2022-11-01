LoopFX, A Groundbreaking Peer-To-Peer Foreign Exchange Trading Venue, Launches Pilot Phase

New venue for large spot FX trades with a unique Peer-To-Peer solution

Improves execution outcomes by centralising Peer-To-Peer buyside matching with bank interest

Backed by John Sievwright, Ivan Ritossa, Mike Soutar, Tim Ewington, and Martin Gilbert

Pilot phase launch in December 2022, full launch in H2 2023

LoopFX, the technology company revolutionising the Peer-To-Peer FX spot market, announces today it will launch its pilot phase in December 2022.

LoopFX aims to be the new liquidity venue for large spot FX trades by centralising Peer-To-Peer matching with bank interest. LoopFX enables traders to identify, in real-time, matches of large trades in excess of $10 million with other buyside institutions, whilst providing banks a new means to safely show their market axes. Matches through LoopFX will execute at an independent market mid-rate, meaning both risk and cost will be reduced. The new model is called Peer-To-Peer-To-Bank.

At the heart of LoopFX's tech stack is a unique matching engine. Built as an open architecture technology, LoopFX will integrate into current workflows on existing trading platforms, with minimal changes to legal documentation.

LoopFX’s board includes John Sievwright, the former Chief Operating Officer, International, of Merrill Lynch, Ivan Ritossa, formerly an executive committee member of Barclays Capital and a foreign exchange leader, Mike Soutar who was most recently the CEO of the Evening Standard, Tim Ewington, an investor and strategist, and Martin Gilbert, currently Chairman of Revolut and the founder of Aberdeen Asset Management.

The management team is led by Blair Hawthorne Founder and CEO, a career FX trader most recently at abrdn. Simon Wilson-Taylor is Co-Founder and COO, formerly of State Street and UBS, and the CEO and Founder of Molten Markets. Timothy Johnson, Co-Founder and CCO held senior roles in American Express, 360T and CME Group. John Vause, Co-Founder and CTO is formerly of State Street, Molten Markets and CME Group.

John Sievwright, Chairman of LoopFX said: "I've been working with Blair and his team since the early days of the LoopFX concept, so it was a natural step to become Chairman and a lead investor. The executive team is top class, combining years of trader expertise with a track record of developing and implementing significant digital innovation in finance. Added to that we have a strong Board, a diverse investor base, and a dynamic new technological solution which tackles a persistent problem in the foreign exchange market. I believe LoopFX has global potential."

Ivan Ritossa, board member of LoopFX said: “It’s obvious that LoopFX will deliver significant benefits to the market as a whole. This is the first time a venue has developed a means of safely allowing market participants to tap the holy grail of the Peer-To-Peer market in FX, without disenfranchising the sellside. I know LoopFX will go from strength to strength as they move to full launch next year.”

Martin Gilbert, board member of LoopFX said: “LoopFX is a promising business with the right combination of technical understanding and excellent product and market fit in foreign exchange. I am delighted to be investing in Blair and the rest of his talented team.”

Blair Hawthorne, Founder and CEO of LoopFX said: "We are thrilled to be going live with our pilot launch which we believe will transform how large trades are executed. After months of speaking to more than 30 large financial institutions, and gaining significant expressions of interest, we believe we have the right solution to the problem of identifying, in real-time, the optimum counterparty when executing large spot FX trades. LoopFX improves both execution outcomes and Best Execution processes, a material improvement for all market participants."