London Stock Exchange Welcomes Global Online Review Platform Trustpilot To Main Market

Global online review platform, Trustpilot, opened London’s markets for trading today, celebrating its listing on London Stock Exchange’s Main Market. The Denmark headquartered company raised £473 million pre greenshoe, valuing the company at £1.08 billion on listing.
Murray Roos, Group Head of Capital Markets, LSEG, said:
“Congratulations to Trustpilot on their successful London IPO, becoming the first Danish tech unicorn to list on our markets. Trustpilot joins a growing group of dynamic tech companies on London Stock Exchange, reflecting the momentum of tech and consumer internet companies listed in London.”
Key points:
- Trustpilot is the second largest tech and consumer internet IPO on London Stock Exchange so far this year by proceeds raised, following Moonpig’s £540 million listing on 2 February.
- Two of the top five IPOs listed in London this year are from international issuers: Fix Price (£1.2 billion) and Trustpilot £473 million.
- International companies have raised £1.9 billion in London this year via five IPOs. – Fix Price (£1.2 billion), Trustpilot (£473 million), tinyBuild (£154 million), Cornish Metals (£8 million), and MGC Pharmaceuticals (£7 million).
- So far in 2021, 19 IPOs across the Main Market and AIM have raised a total of £5.3 billion.
- The current weighted average price performance of IPOs in London this year is +12.8%.
London Stock Exchange is the world’s international exchange. Over a third of the issuers listed on our markets are international and operate across 100+ countries. In 2020, 52% of new issue proceeds raised on London Stock Exchange were by international companies.