London Stock Exchange Welcomes Global Online Review Platform Trustpilot To Main Market

Date 23/03/2021

Global online review platform, Trustpilot, opened London’s markets for trading today, celebrating its listing on London Stock Exchange’s Main Market. The Denmark headquartered company raised £473 million pre greenshoe, valuing the company at £1.08 billion on listing.

 

Murray Roos, Group Head of Capital Markets, LSEG, said:
“Congratulations to Trustpilot on their successful London IPO, becoming the first Danish tech unicorn to list on our markets. Trustpilot joins a growing group of dynamic tech companies on London Stock Exchange, reflecting the momentum of tech and consumer internet companies listed in London.”

Key points:

  1. Trustpilot is the second largest tech and consumer internet IPO on London Stock Exchange so far this year by proceeds raised, following Moonpig’s £540 million listing on 2 February.
  2. Two of the top five IPOs listed in London this year are from international issuers: Fix Price (£1.2 billion) and Trustpilot £473 million.
  3. International companies have raised £1.9 billion in London this year via five IPOs. – Fix Price (£1.2 billion), Trustpilot (£473 million), tinyBuild (£154 million), Cornish Metals (£8 million), and MGC Pharmaceuticals (£7 million).
  4. So far in 2021, 19 IPOs across the Main Market and AIM have raised a total of £5.3 billion.
  5. The current weighted average price performance of IPOs in London this year is +12.8%.

London Stock Exchange is the world’s international exchange. Over a third of the issuers listed on our markets are international and operate across 100+ countries. In 2020, 52% of new issue proceeds raised on London Stock Exchange were by international companies.