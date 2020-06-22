London Stock Exchange Group: Update On The European Commission Review Related To The Planned All Share Acquisition Of Refinitiv

On 1 August 2019, London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) announced that it had reached definitive terms to acquire Refinitiv in an all share transaction for a total enterprise value of approximately US$27 billion (as at 1 August 2019) (the Transaction).
LSEG today notes the European Commission's announcement confirming the commencement of Phase II proceedings in connection with its review of the Transaction. LSEG continues to engage constructively with the European Commission and notes that the Phase II review will enable the European Commission to consider the Transaction in further detail, as would be expected for a global transaction of this nature.
LSEG has received a number of antitrust and foreign investment approvals and continues to make progress in relation to the remaining clearances and approvals upon which the Transaction is also conditional. We remain committed to closing the Transaction in 2020.