London Stock Exchange Group: Sabrina Bailey Appointed To Run Wealth Solutions Business

LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group plc) today announces the appointment of Sabrina Bailey in the US to lead its Wealth Solutions business, part of the Data & Analytics Division.
In this role, Sabrina will build on recent investment into the Wealth Solutions business, focusing on driving technology innovation, developing key regional and global partnerships, expanding global reach and creating sustainable value for clients and prospects. The Wealth Solutions business supports a significant number of established and emerging wealth customers providing global, regional and emerging market wealth platforms across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.
Sabrina Bailey joins from Northern Trust and has over 20 years’ experience in wealth management, including leadership roles at Mercer and Willis Towers Watson. With an extensive career spanning retail investment and institutional wealth management, she has recently focused on addressing digitisation of wealth services, leading Northern Trust’s digital investment advice practice before running Emotomy, Northern Trust’s wholly owned digital investment platform.
Andrea Remyn Stone, Chief Product Officer, Data & Analytics, said:
“Sabrina’s deep expertise of retail and institutional wealth management make her ideally suited to leading our global wealth business and supporting customers with the data, analytics, and investment insight they need to thrive through a critical time of industry transformation.”
Sabrina Bailey said:
“The wealth management industry is transforming to create new digital experiences for clients and improve its efficiency, making data, analytics and workflow tools ever more important. I look forward to bringing my customer perspective to Refinitiv’s wealth business – and I’m particularly excited to unlock the value of FTSE Russell’s institutional research for wealth customers.”
Joe Mrak, Group Head of Wealth Solutions, has decided to take the opportunity to pursue other interests, following a transition period through 2021. Under his leadership over the last two years, the Wealth Solutions business has seen significant investment to support the wealth management industry from front to back office, with next generation digital tools. This includes the strategic acquisitions of Scivantage and Advisor Software, the launch of Workspace for Wealth and Refinitiv Digital Investor.
Andrea Remyn Stone added:
“I’d like to thank Joe for his leadership of our Wealth Solutions business and wish him every success for the future. Sabrina will build on the investment we’ve made in our wealth business, bringing her unique perspective on the needs of wealth customers for digital solutions.”