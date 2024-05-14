London Stock Exchange Group plc: Variation Of lock-Up Arrangements

London Stock Exchange Group plc ("LSEG" or the "Company") notes the announcement by York Holdings II Limited ("York Holdings II") and York Holdings III Limited ("York Holdings III" and together with York Holdings II, the "York Entities") (entities owned by BCP York Holdings (Delaware) L.P. (an entity owned by a consortium of certain investment funds affiliated with Blackstone Inc. and including an affiliate of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, an affiliate of GIC Special Investments Pte. Ltd. and certain other co-investors) ("BCP York"), Thomson Reuters and certain other minority holders) (BCP York and the York Entities together, the "Consortium") in relation to a proposed placing of LSEG shares to institutional investors (the "Placing").

In accordance with LR 9.6.17R of the Listing Rules, LSEG notes that it has agreed to waive the lock-up arrangements contained in the Relationship Agreement entered into on completion of the Refinitiv transaction (the "Relationship Agreement") with respect to all outstanding shares in the Company held by the Consortium, including to enable the sale of LSEG shares in connection with the Placing.

LSEG further notes that, on completion of the Placing, the Relationship Agreement will terminate in accordance with its terms. Further details of the Relationship Agreement can be found at pages 65-70 of the prospectus published by the Company dated 9 December 2020, which is available on the Company's website at https://www.lseg.com/investor-relations/reports-results-and-ma/acquisition-refinitiv.