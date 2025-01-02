London Stock Exchange Group plc - Total Voting Rights

The following notification is made in accordance with Rule 5.6 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

As at close of business on 31 December 2024, London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) confirms that its share capital consists of a total of 543,573,966 ordinary shares made up of: (i) 531,451,860 ordinary shares of 6 79/86 pence each (excluding treasury shares); and (ii) 12,122,106 ordinary shares held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in LSEG on 31 December 2024 is 531,451,860. The above figure of 531,451,860 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, LSEG under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.