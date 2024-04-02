Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

London Stock Exchange Group Plc - Total Voting Rights

Date 02/04/2024

The following notification is made in accordance with Rule 5.6 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

As at close of business on 28 March 2024, London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) confirms that its share capital consists of a total of 543,397,189 ordinary shares made up of: (i) 535,601,805 ordinary shares of 6 79/86 pence each (excluding treasury shares); and (ii) 7,795,384 ordinary shares held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in LSEG on 28 March 2024 is 535,601,805. The above figure of 535,601,805 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, LSEG under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

