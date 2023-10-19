London Stock Exchange Group plc: Q3 2023 Trading Update

Total income (excluding recoveries) was up 8.0% year-on-year in Q3, and 7.0% on an organic basis.

Data & Analytics was up 7.2% with improving sales, rising retention and this year’s higher annual price increase all contributing to growth. Organic ASV growth remains broadly around the level seen in Q1 and Q2, ending September 2023 at +7.1%. We continue to make very good progress building new products with Microsoft and are on target to launch with customers in the second half of 2024.

Trading & Banking was up 2.2% with growth in both Trading and Banking revenue. Q3 revenue excludes NEST, an Indian broking solution that recorded revenue of £11m in 2022, which we sold effective 30 June 2023. Organic growth of 2.3% in the quarter is consistent with the growth delivered in the first half. Customers continue to benefit from the rollout of new functionalities and greater workflow integration, continuing into Q4 with the anticipated connection of Workspace and our leading dealer-to-client FX platform, FXall.

was up 2.2% with growth in both Trading and Banking revenue. Q3 revenue excludes NEST, an Indian broking solution that recorded revenue of £11m in 2022, which we sold effective 30 June 2023. Organic growth of 2.3% in the quarter is consistent with the growth delivered in the first half. Customers continue to benefit from the rollout of new functionalities and greater workflow integration, continuing into Q4 with the anticipated connection of Workspace and our leading dealer-to-client FX platform, FXall. Enterprise Data was up 9.0%. Demand for our leading Real-Time data services remains strong, with particularly good growth in our cloud-based services and tick-history data. The breadth and quality of data in Pricing and Reference Services (PRS) continues to differentiate our offering and helped drive growth in Q3.

was up 9.0%. Demand for our leading Real-Time data services remains strong, with particularly good growth in our cloud-based services and tick-history data. The breadth and quality of data in Pricing and Reference Services (PRS) continues to differentiate our offering and helped drive growth in Q3. Investment Solutions was up 9.5%, accelerating from H1 2023. Asset-based revenue returned to positive growth (+8.3%) driven by inflows and more favourable year-on-year market levels. Subscription revenue in Benchmark Rates, Indices & Analytics also grew strongly (+11.4%) driven by demand for flagship equity products.

was up 9.5%, accelerating from H1 2023. Asset-based revenue returned to positive growth (+8.3%) driven by inflows and more favourable year-on-year market levels. Subscription revenue in Benchmark Rates, Indices & Analytics also grew strongly (+11.4%) driven by demand for flagship equity products. Wealth was up 2.6%, as good growth in data feeds offset lower growth in the workflow business.

was up 2.6%, as good growth in data feeds offset lower growth in the workflow business. Customer and Third Party Risk was up 16.3%. World-Check, our risk intelligence screening business, continued to show excellent business momentum driven by customer demand and the benefits of cloud migration.

Capital Markets was up 6.2%, driven by growth at Tradeweb.

Equities was down 8.6%, reflecting subdued market volumes in both primary and secondary markets.

was down 8.6%, reflecting subdued market volumes in both primary and secondary markets. FX was down 3.3% reflecting lacklustre industry volumes which particularly impacted our dealer-to-client platform, FXall. Activity in interbank markets was more robust and our FX Matching spot platform continued to see positive volume growth. Our Singapore-based NDF trading platform is expected to commence trading in Q4.

was down 3.3% reflecting lacklustre industry volumes which particularly impacted our dealer-to-client platform, FXall. Activity in interbank markets was more robust and our FX Matching spot platform continued to see positive volume growth. Our Singapore-based NDF trading platform is expected to commence trading in Q4. Fixed Income, Derivatives & Other was up 12.7% with Tradeweb performing strongly across rates, credit, and money markets. Volumes accelerated in Q3, partially offset by a skew in activity towards lower-fee short-duration instruments. Tradeweb’s share in both investment grade and high yield credit rose to all-time highs in Q3, reflecting strong client adoption of new trading protocols, including AllTrade and portfolio trading.

Post Trade was up 17.0%, and 9.2% on an organic basis. OTC Derivative revenues rose 7.3% organically as activity in SwapClear continued to be supported by market volatility. Net Treasury Income was up 9.1% as a higher margin offset lower cash collateral balances. Cash collateral continued to moderate towards the quarter end, following a prolonged period of very heightened levels.

Group cost of sales was up 3.8%, below the growth rate in revenue reflecting the partially fixed nature of the costs.